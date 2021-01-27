Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Complete Chiropractic and Spine Center Press Release

Dr. Caren Weiner, DC Opens Complete Chiropractic and Spine Center Amid the COVID-19 Global Pandemic

Perkasie, PA, January 27, 2021

Perkasie, PA, January 27, 2021 --



In response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Complete Chiropractic and Spine Center has been implementing stringent health protocols to ensure they are among the safest healthcare resources available in the community they serve. Dr. Caren moved her office to a larger space to accommodate the need for increased social distancing. Following the official opening of the new office in October, Dr. Caren has seen new and established patients, from 1 month to 65 years old, and COVID-19 does not seem to be a deterrent for those seeking care.



Complete Chiropractic and Spine Center exceeds the sanitation precautions recommended by the CDC and the Department of Health. Safety protocols at Complete Chiropractic and Spine Center include:



Modifications of the office layout to facilitate social distancing

Disinfecting solution used on tables and by the doctor/staff between every visit

Dedicated times for those over 65 years old to ensure there are no more than two patients in the office



“The health and safety of our patients is our top priority. By making these modifications, we ensure we can safely provide the services our communities need to inspire healing, enhance the immune system and keep hospital beds open for COVID-19 cases," shares Dr. Caren Weiner, founder of and practitioner at Complete Chiropractic and Spine Center. "Chiropractic care is not just about back pain or finding relief from headaches. It is a vital resource for our nation’s health and well-being," she adds.



Since Dr. Caren is trained to refer patients to other healthcare providers when necessary, she is able to provide valuable patient support and aid healthcare systems that are and will continue to be stretched to their limit. According to Dr. Caren, “Treating lower back pain or other musculoskeletal problems outside the ER (both common ER complaints) will go a long way to helping decrease the number of patients seeking medical attention. Chiropractic has been deemed an essential service because it decreases the patients dependency on opioids for pain relief.”



Studies(A) have shown chiropractic care also provides additional health benefits to patients that receive regular adjustments. One of which is making sure the central nervous system sends accurate and timely signals to the body’s immune system so it can heal and defend against bacteria and viruses.



“When your spine is misaligned, research shows that it causes a stress response,” explains Dr. Caren. “When the stress hormone (cortisol) escalates, your immune system plummets. Research indicates that chiropractic adjustments help to alleviate the stress response giving the immune system the ability to function at its fullest capacity.”



Complete Chiropractic and Spine Center is currently offering a new patient special which includes a complete exam, posture analysis, first treatment and a follow up report of findings appointment for $20.21. Dr. Caren strives to make Chiropractic Care accessible and affordable to the community by offering discounted treatment packages.



About Dr. Caren

Dr. Caren is a board certified Chiropractor and Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner who grew up in Montgomery county and graduated Plymouth Whitemarsh High school and Philadelphia University (formally Philadelphia Textile).



Dr. Caren has been practicing in Bucks County since 1998 where she opened her first office in Newtown, PA. Since that time she has had the privilege of opening 3 additional chiropractic offices, as well as, doing practice coverage and associate work all over Bucks County. This practice is a culmination of all her years in practice. Dr. Caren has done extensive work with families and children, as well as nutrition and functional medicine. She is committed to promoting the health and well-being of her patients. Dr. Caren uses a hands-on approach, which is to diagnose the underlying cause of pain as opposed to just treating the symptoms. This type of approach also allows her to create a personalized chiropractic and wellness plan to suit each patient’s individual needs.



Today, Dr. Caren looks forward to helping others live pain free, healthy lives. Some of her hobbies include biking, hiking, and yoga. She is eager and motivated to provide exceptional, and affordable chiropractic care to the surrounding communities.



Sources:

Kimberly Fisher

215-814-0490



drcarenchiro.com



