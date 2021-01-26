MacFarlane Pheasants Announces New Pet Product Line, Pure Pheasant, with Website Launch

Press Releases MacFarlane Pheasants, Inc. Press Release

MacFarlane Pheasant farm has been family-owned and operated since 1929 and is America’s largest pheasant farm. MacFarlane Pheasants was opened in 1929 by Kenneth MacFarlane and the pheasants were raised for sale to hunt clubs. Current owner, Bill MacFarlane took over the farm in 1985, and in the late 1980's expanded into the dressed pheasant business. In 2019, MacFarlane began offering the same high-quality pheasants to well-deserving pets. Pure Pheasant is MacFarlane Pheasants’ line of all-natural raw pet food and treats. Janesville, WI, January 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- MacFarlane Pheasants announces their new product line, Pure Pheasant, and its accompanying website, PurePheasant.com. The new product line of locally raised, all-natural pet products includes raw pheasant prey diet and a variety of freeze-dried pheasant treats.Throughout the years, MacFarlane Pheasants has consistently produced the best food products on the market to serve a variety of audiences, from individual families to restaurants and resorts. With a desire to decrease food waste and take advantage of their high-quality byproducts, the MacFarlane team seized an opportunity to offer the same delicious pheasant meat to pets.Pure Pheasant pet products are prepared from the same top quality, nutritious pheasant that is enjoyed by human customers nationwide. These birds are raised on MacFarlane’s spacious farms in Southern Wisconsin with free roaming pens and barns and are always raised without antibiotics or hormones.Owner, Bill MacFarlane, saw an opportunity to create healthy, all-natural pet products and has been amazed by customer response. “We’ve had customers reaching out to let us know that their pets have more energy and even seem happier since having our products,” said MacFarlane. Pure Pheasant does not cut corners with preservatives or fillers, providing pet owners with a brand they know they can trust.With the launch of Pure Pheasant, the company has added a new ecommerce store that ships these quality treats nationwide. The PurePheasant.com website allows for easy online ordering and also provides a list of local retailers throughout the country.About MacFarlane Pheasants Inc.MacFarlane Pheasant farm has been family-owned and operated since 1929 and is America’s largest pheasant farm. MacFarlane Pheasants was opened in 1929 by Kenneth MacFarlane and the pheasants were raised for sale to hunt clubs. Current owner, Bill MacFarlane took over the farm in 1985, and in the late 1980's expanded into the dressed pheasant business. In 2019, MacFarlane began offering the same high-quality pheasants to well-deserving pets. Pure Pheasant is MacFarlane Pheasants’ line of all-natural raw pet food and treats. Contact Information MacFarlane Pheasants, Inc.

Kate Rollette

608-757-7881



https://www.purepheasant.com



