New York Merchant Capital

NY Merchant Capital 2020 Q4 Earnings Report


Singapore, Singapore, January 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NY Merchant Capital released their fourth quarter earnings to end of 2020.

It was a positive year for NY Merchant Capital despite the global pandemic and turbulent markets, NY Merchant Capital were held strong due to a number of shroud investment vehicles, predominantly it was their water fund leading the way.

Net Revenue
$1.67 Billion
Net Earnings
$819.32Million
Average ROI
17%

Net revenues were $1.67 Billion for the last quarter of 2020.

Net revenues, compared with the last quarter of 2019, reflected slightly higher net revenues with their water fund offering clients quarterly returns seen as a safer option in an unpredictable market.

Due to the effect of COVID-19, NY Merchant Capital were short of early year goals and forecasts, however, they were able to foresee certain market changes in order to protect capital and wealth of their clients and themselves.
Contact Information
New York Merchant Capital
Thomas Perry
+639163111466
Contact
nymerchantcapital.com

