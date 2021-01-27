NY Merchant Capital 2020 Q4 Earnings Report

Press Releases New York Merchant Capital Press Release

Singapore, Singapore, January 27, 2021 --(



It was a positive year for NY Merchant Capital despite the global pandemic and turbulent markets, NY Merchant Capital were held strong due to a number of shroud investment vehicles, predominantly it was their water fund leading the way.



Net Revenue

$1.67 Billion

Net Earnings

$819.32Million

Average ROI

17%



Net revenues were $1.67 Billion for the last quarter of 2020.



Net revenues, compared with the last quarter of 2019, reflected slightly higher net revenues with their water fund offering clients quarterly returns seen as a safer option in an unpredictable market.



Thomas Perry

+639163111466



nymerchantcapital.com



