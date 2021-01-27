The Funk Has Returned - Producer Tony Kastle Drops New EP

Press Releases KMG - Tony Kastle Music Press Release

Emerging hiphop/dance artist, Tony Kastle, releasing his debut EP The Tony Kastle Experience on February 5.

Baltimore, MD, January 27, 2021



The talented songwriter/producer delivers an expressive voice combined with infectious beats and melodies that makes club goers hit the dancefloor while singing along with his catchy hooks. Tony says, "His knowledge and love of hiphop history and inspiration from great artists, producers and musicians like Dr. Dre, Timbaland, and Pharrell drives his musical range through various genres that shape his sound." Tony’s fusion of hiphop, hip-house, and even EDM creates a well- blended montage of urban life experiences into a delicious musical gumbo.



The EP consists of the funk filled lead single Skin Tight, with funky guitar grooves and funky rhythms. By My Side, the EDM inspired track is a synthesized infused, funky bassline track that will keep house heads rocking. Want The Money/Grind State of Mind is a true hiphop/rap track with a heavy dose of lyrical prowess to keep the most enthused hiphop heads bopping. All of these songs were written, composed and produced by Tony Kastle, and self-released on his own KMG imprint.



On February 5, the EP, The Tony Kastle Experience is dropping worldwide in all digital outlets. Also, coming soon the music videos for Skin Tight, By My Side, and Watchu Gon Do? Visit tonykastle.com to preview and for more info.



Connect with Tony Kastle:

YouTube: Tony Kastle Music

IG: @tonykastlemusic

Twitter: Tony Kastle Music

Tony Kastle

443-595-7640



tonykastle.com



