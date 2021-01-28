ZealousWeb’s Decade Worth of Experience with PrestaShop

Press Releases ZealousWeb Press Release

San Diego, CA, January 28, 2021 --



Its distinguishing features include the interests of the DIY crowd and enable them to control their eStore. Such independence has been well-received globally - making it a top eCommerce platform.



What's intriguing about PrestaShop is that its features include a list of things that usually come at a price in other eCommerce platforms. And since PrestaShop provides these services even to the DIY-ers out there, new business owners need not worry about a lower RoI.



ZealousWeb is a leading eCommerce development company that provides an array of solutions to develop, migrate, and customize eStores according to business needs to reflect on its brand values. Hiring a PrestaShop developer from them today will ensure that you get decades worth of experience along.



"We have working with PrestaShop since its introduction, and we have to say that its features are beginner-friendly and developer-flexible. This, in itself, is a great accomplishment because most eCommerce platforms can only cater to one side of the coin. Our work with PrestaShop is expansive and complex but very cost-effective even for start-ups! We pride ourselves on providing the best solutions for even the most complex projects," said the proud Founder & CEO, Kandarp Bhatt.



ZealousWeb has recently celebrated the completion of 17 years in the industry in their little distance-friendly way. We wish the company a happy anniversary and applaud them on their services.



About ZealousWeb



Contact Information Zealousweb

Kandarp Bhatt

+91 (79) 26923254

https://www.zealousweb.com/

Kandarp Bhatt

+91 (79) 26923254



https://www.zealousweb.com/



