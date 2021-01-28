Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TRENDnet Press Release

Receive press releases from TRENDnet: By Email RSS Feeds: TRENDnet High-Speed MoCA Ethernet Over Coax Adapters Now Available

TRENDnet’s MoCA 2.0 Ethernet Over Coax Adapters provide a high-speed network connection using your home or office’s existing coaxial cabling.

Torrance, CA, January 28, 2021 --(



TRENDnet’s MoCA 2.0 Ethernet Over Coax Adapters extend a high-speed, building-wide Triple Play network throughout a user’s whole home or office building. These compact adapters are designed to support MoCA 2.0 deployment for digital TV, high-speed internet, and VoIP single-access subscription services. Very easy to setup and use, no special configurations or tools are required. Simply connect adapters to a MoCA network to extend the network over a building’s existing coaxial cables.



Featuring improved packet error rate technology, TRENDnet’s MoCA adapters will deliver consistent voice and video bandwidth with lowered latency. A high-speed gigabit LAN port allows MoCA traffic to flow freely, reducing troublesome traffic bottlenecks and improving a user’s overall experience.



TRENDnet MoCA 2.0 Ethernet Over Coax Adapters are available in two versions, a two-pack (model TMO-311C2K), and a single pack (model TMO-311C). Each adapter covers 300m (984 ft.) of linear distance over coaxial cabling. Up to 16 TRENDnet MoCA adapters can be used at once.



TRENDnet’s MoCA 2.0 Ethernet Over Coax Adapters are now available in the United States and Canada via select distribution and retail partners, as well as the TRENDnet Store online.



TMO-311C2K

MoCA 2.0 Ethernet Over Coax Adapter (2-Pack)

· 2-Pack includes two MoCA 2.0 Ethernet over Coax Adapters

· Supports MoCA 2.0 over coaxial cables

· Backward compatible with MoCA 1.1/1.0 standards

· 1 x MoCA Coax: F-Type Female coax input

· 1 x TV Coax: F-Type Female coax output

· 1 x RJ-45 Gigabit LAN port

· Supports up to 16 nodes on one network

· Supports net throughput of up to 1Gbps

· Performance modes 400Mbps and 800Mbps (bonded)

· Designed to connect Ethernet devices to an existing MoCA compliant network

· MSRP: $129.99 USD

· Product page: https://www.trendnet.com/products/moca-adapter/moca-ethernet-over-coax-adapter-2-pack-TMO-311C2K



TMO-311C

MoCA 2.0 Ethernet Over Coax Adapter

· Supports MoCA 2.0 over coaxial cables

· Backward compatible with MoCA 1.1/1.0 standards

· 1 x MoCA Coax: F-Type Female coax input

· 1 x TV Coax: F-Type Female coax output

· 1 x RJ-45 Gigabit LAN port

· Supports up to 16 nodes on one network

· Supports net throughput of up to 1Gbps

· Designed to connect Ethernet devices to an existing MoCA compliant network

· Includes one MoCA 2.0 Ethernet over Coax Adapter (TMO-311C)

· MSRP: $69.99 USD

· Product page: https://www.trendnet.com/products/moca-adapter/moca-ethernet-over-coax-adapter-TMO-311C



About TRENDnet, Inc.

About TRENDnet, Inc.

TRENDnet is a global provider of award-winning networking and surveillance solutions to small and medium-sized business and home users. Building networking solutions since 1990, TRENDnet enables users to share broadband access, multimedia content, and networked peripherals for true anywhere connectivity. TRENDnet's diverse product portfolio includes PoE, switches, Industrial, IP cameras, NVRs, fiber, Powerline, wireless, KVM, USB, and more. To learn more about TRENDnet, please visit www.trendnet.com. Contact Information TRENDnet

Emily Chae

310-961-5500



www.trendnet.com



