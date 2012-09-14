TBSC’s Smarter SaaS Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Press Releases The Business Software Centre Press Release

Basingstoke, Hampshire, United Kingdom, January 28, 2021 --(



Smarter SaaS enables usage optimisation of Microsoft 365 applications through subscription recycling, usage building, training suggestions, and benchmarking whilst ensuring your business remains compliant with your Microsoft 365 licensing agreements.



TBSC have conducted extensive research over the last 6 months with thousands of users from different organisations to benchmark and identify best practices. Our research shows that Microsoft 365 has the capabilities to empower workers to work remotely, strategically using the full capabilities of Microsoft apps and delivering an ROI of 10X.



Smarter SaaS provides a Microsoft 365 health check, which analyses your current licensing and usage and shows where to increase your optimisation to at least 95-percent usage levels.



“Smarter SaaS brings a solution to your usage challenges of Microsoft 365. It is an automated, cloud-based service that ensures an ROI improvement on your Microsoft 365 investment. We offer a free trial through Microsoft AppSource and Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and we look forward to helping your organisation become optimised with Microsoft 365 usage,” said Madison Miller, Head of Marketing, The Business Software Centre (TBSC).



Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp., said, “We’re happy to welcome Smarter SaaS to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Smarter SaaS from The Business Software Centre (TBSC) to help customers meet their needs faster.”



Get a free trial of Smarter SaaS at its page in Microsoft AppSource.



About The Business Software Centre (TBSC)

Specializing in conversion, e-commerce, and ecosystem consultancy for SaaS, TBSC has been in the software business for over 20 years. With our experience, we have accumulated an understanding of Microsoft 365 needs and developed products to better your SaaS strategy. With our smarter products, we will ensure your SaaS is quick, efficient, and cost effective, and we will make sure to get the job done.



For more information, press only:

