PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

Press Release

Receive press releases from Chaumette Vineyards and Winery: By Email RSS Feeds:

Chaumette Plans Special Features for Valentine’s Day Weekend


Ste. Genevieve, MO, January 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is announcing their plans to add special features to their dinner menu at the Grapevine Grill from Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14. Indoor dining, along with enclosed patio seating with heaters, will be available. All staff and guests are required to social distance and wear masks on the grounds.

In addition to Chaumette’s restaurant menu, special features will include lobster cakes, crab bisque, green goddess salad, red wine-braised lamb shank, fresh Hawaiian walu, and prime-grade filet of beef tenderloin. Dessert items will include raspberry champagne sorbet, Grand Marnier carrot cake, triple chocolate mousse, and chocolate malted brulee.

Reservations are strongly suggested for the Grapevine Grill. In order to make a reservation, please call (573) 747-1000. Hours for the Grapevine Grill include:

- Lunch: Thursdays to Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
- Dinner/Carryout Dinner: Thursdays to Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Closed: Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

About Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has evolved into a premier wine lifestyle destination, including private villas for overnight stays, full-service restaurant, among more traditional winery amenities.

For more information on Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, please visit https://chaumette.com/ or call (573) 747-1000.
Contact Information
Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Hank Johnson
573-747-1000
Contact
https://chaumette.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help