Press Releases Corkbrick Europe Press Release

Receive press releases from Corkbrick Europe: By Email RSS Feeds: Corkbrick and Weltbett Combine Forces to Solve Obesity /Overweight Sleeping Problems with a Combo of Two Sustainable Products

Corkbrick and Weltbett - both offer sustainable products and are 100% ecommerce businesses; Raised awareness for sleep deprivation associated with overweight; Raised awareness for lack of products/options for this target market; Product name is Hamburg + DIE MATRATZE von WELTBETT.

Lisbon, Portugal, January 28, 2021 --(



Overweight people tend to have sleep deprivation due to discomfort, and one of the consequences of sleep deprivation is weight gain. And therefore there is an urgent need in stopping this never ending unhealthy cycle.



The idea is to raise awareness on this issue that already attacks a high percentage of people, and to offer a combined solution of sustainable products from CORKBRICK + WELTBETT. Lisbon, Portugal, January 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Corkbrick Europe together with Weltbett Europe recognised a gap in the product offerings for a specific target group - oversized people. This group of people struggle in finding a bed that can withstand their weight and a mattress that can adapt to the overweight and therefore offer quality sleep. This lack of offer causes a bigger problem - sleep deprivation.Overweight people tend to have sleep deprivation due to discomfort, and one of the consequences of sleep deprivation is weight gain. And therefore there is an urgent need in stopping this never ending unhealthy cycle.The idea is to raise awareness on this issue that already attacks a high percentage of people, and to offer a combined solution of sustainable products from CORKBRICK + WELTBETT. Contact Information Corkbrick Europe

Catarina Reynolds Brandão

+351214850020



www.corkbrick.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Corkbrick Europe