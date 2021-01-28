Pulte Homes Unveils Winslow at Brookstone in Acworth, GA

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PulteGroup - Georgia Press Release

National Homebuilder Showcases Farmhouse-Inspired Homes Ideal for Families at All Stages of Life Within Cobb County’s Highly Rated Allatoona High School District

Atlanta, GA, January 28, 2021 --(



“We are really fortunate with the location of Winslow at Brookstone – demonstrating the true talent and vision of our land teams,” said Pablo Rivas, Georgia Division Vice President of Sales for Pulte Homes. “Not only is it convenient to some of the best shopping, dining and recreation Northwest Cobb County has to offer, but it’s just a beautiful area – a short drive to the scenic walking trails of Kennesaw Mountain and the waters of Lakes Acworth and Allatoona. The community is also within minutes of the 18-hole championship golf course, tennis courts, pool and clubhouse at Brookstone Golf & Country Club. We’ve been fortunate to keep a lot of that picturesque beauty inside the community, as well, with deep wooded lots – some of which back up to Little Allatoona Creek. Winslow at Brookstone homeowners will enjoy loads of privacy on some of the largest homesites this division has ever offered. It’s no wonder why we had over 500 people on our VIP interest list. The response so far has been extremely promising, and we expect interest to increase exponentially as more and more Atlanta homebuyers discover this incredibly special community.”



Winslow at Brookstone’s Acworth address affords its residents an ever-growing network of retail, dining and entertainment destinations. Homeowners can shop for grocery supplies in the Publix at Brookstone Village less than two miles from the community or fill their new closet with fashion finds at The Avenue West Cobb within 8 miles of Winslow. The community’s proximity to Cobb Parkway and Dallas Highway provides easy commuting options into major employment centers in Marietta, Kennesaw, Woodstock and Smyrna. Ideal for families, students living in Winslow at Brookstone are afforded access to Cobb County Public Schools’ highly rated Allatoona High School District, including Pickett’s Mill Elementary, Durham Middle and Allatoona High Schools.



Winslow at Brookstone joins two other Acworth communities by Pulte Homes including the newly debuted Creek at Arthur Hills and the low maintenance, active adult community of Prescott. To learn more about Winslow at Brookstone, prospective homebuyers and Atlanta real estate professionals are encouraged to visit the community website at www.Pulte.com/Winslow. Walk-ins are welcome at Winslow at Brookstone’s professionally decorated model home and sales center, but for those who wish to set an appointment with an on-site sales consultant to tour the community, they are asked to fill out the contact form online or call (678) 839-9022.



Kasie Bolling

770-965-3219



pulte.com

Stephanie Byron - Director of Marketing

PulteGroup - Georgia Division

Stephanie.Byron@PulteGroup.com



