Very Important Relationships, Inc. Announces Program to Help Bloggers Podcast Hosts and Influences Generate a New Stream of Monetization

Reno, NV, January 28, 2021



Rakuten Rewards has become a mega-giant in the B2C CashBack Mall industry with a massive television marketing campaign. Having bought Ebates for $1 billion in late 2014, today it is hard to watch TV without seeing their ads; proving the level of customer demand for CashBack Reward Malls is extremely strong and very profitable.



VIR’s newest generation of CashBack Rewards Shopping Malls now offers bloggers, podcast hosts, and social media influencers a quick, inexpensive solution for obtaining their own branded CashBack Rewards mall. Instead of taking years to develop the required technology and spending the massive efforts required to develop and then maintain a network of over 2,500 affiliate merchant relationships; individuals with a significant market reach can now use VIR’s sophisticated Internet CashBack Rewards Mall platform through a simple B2B2C business relationship.



“This way, VIR’s clients can have their own branded mall up in days, for an unbelievable low cost,” says Jody Tallal, CEO of VIR. “Additionally, through a B2B2C relationship, VIR literally handles everything behind the scenes; allowing its clients to offer their own branded CashBack Rewards mall to their followers and reap the rewards.”



Since VIR is a technology company founded in 2006 that develops CashBack shopping mall technology, its focus has remained focused on enhancing its technology. “This has resulted in VIR now offering one of the most sophisticated mall platforms in the industry. You can check out just how sophisticated this technology is by visiting one of our malls at https://CashBackHeaven.com,” says Tallal.



This means any person with an established audience following can create a significant new monetization channel. This includes bloggers, podcast hosts influencers, or anyone else with a large following they wish to monetize.



“As one of the nation’s premier developers of CashBack Rewards mall technology; our new B2B2C CashBack Rewards malls rival anything in the industry,” adds Tallal. “Every mall offers over 2,500 of the nation’s best-known stores on the Internet, with thousands of special Hot Deals daily offering up to 80% savings.”



As users shop with stores available in the mall, VIR earns an affiliate commission on every purchase made. VIR then, through its proprietary CashBack technology, processes the revenue earned on each mall transaction and shares that back with the appropriate parties (shopper, blogger, influencer, etc.).



Jody Tallal

(972) 726-9595, Ext. 229



http://myvir.com



