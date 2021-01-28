MedAware Systems Launches Event Surveillance for Drug Eluting Stents

Press Releases MedAware Systems, Inc. Press Release

MedAware Systems, Inc. is a next generation medical research data company that empowers Pharma and Medical Device companies with all available evidence from published clinical trials research and Event reporting repositories. The Company utilizes a combination of Human and Artificial Intelligence to make the vast body of clinical data instantly available and indispensable for fully understanding the safety and efficacy of medical treatments and devices. Boulder, CO, January 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- MedAware Systems’ Science of Health Informatics (SOHInfo) is offering a comprehensive surveillance service for drug eluting stents. The service reports events from leading regulatory databases along with published articles in the medical literature. SOHInfo Surveillance continuously extracts and organizes reported events, device problems, patient problems and report sources to provide unprecedented intelligence on all major stent products.The service delivers at-a-glance charts and tables to quickly reveal trends and predictive analyses on adverse event categories including death, injury, malfunction and other issues. SOHInfo Surveillance™ covers clients’ products, entire product groups, and all competing devices. A library of published articles on covered products is also provided. This literature library contains detailed data on publication rates and article types such as ICSR/Case Studies. Articles are easily sorted and can be selected for review.“SOHInfo Surveillance is an AI-enabled service for drug eluting stents and is the latest in our surveillance product line. It provides in-depth intelligence across the entire domain of drug eluting stents currently on the market,” said William Kent, President and Chief Operating Officer. He continued: “SOHInfo Surveillance satisfies FDA and MDR post market vigilance requirements. With delivery of up-to-date and detailed event information, our customers save considerable time, effort, and cost.” See www.sohinfo.com for more information.About MedAware Systems, Inc.MedAware Systems, Inc. is a next generation medical research data company that empowers Pharma and Medical Device companies with all available evidence from published clinical trials research and Event reporting repositories. The Company utilizes a combination of Human and Artificial Intelligence to make the vast body of clinical data instantly available and indispensable for fully understanding the safety and efficacy of medical treatments and devices. Contact Information MedAware Systems, Inc.

Michael Willis

720-548-1280



www.medawaresystems.com



