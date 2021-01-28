Tampa Bay Author Publishes a New Book Entitled, "Free to Be Healed"

Author, Cynthia K. Inniss publishes her eighth book. Cynthia is a Christian themed writer who focuses on the practical application of the word of God to enable and empower her readers. According to Cynthia, this book explores the potential that is resident in each of us to be healed spiritually, mentally and physically.

According to Cynthia, "The blood of Jesus shed at the whipping post redeemed our health. Each lash covered every sickness or disease we could ever face or imagine. He cried out from the cross 'It is finished' and it was! Now we Christians are the healed protecting our health; speaking forth with boldness the promises of God concerning healing." She includes here amazing insights into the Christians enhanced position in Christ under a New Covenant relationship.

Cynthia K. Inniss is the author of "God Still Loves Aging Beauties," "We're All Trumpets," "From Poverty To Power," "Escaping Obscurity: Napoleon Encounters Jesus," "Paris Mon Amour," "Dancing With The Red Thread" and "A Warrior's Quest." She is a member of Revealing Truth Ministries in Tampa, Florida; an eight year veteran of the United States Air Force, and was formerly a senior logistician at the Defense Intelligence Agency, Washington, D.C.

Cynthia was born in Rome Georgia, and she is a graduate of Troy University with a degree in Business Management. She is an ordained evangelist who loves traveling and learning new languages.