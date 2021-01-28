Press Releases Gamry Instruments Press Release

Receive press releases from Gamry Instruments: By Email RSS Feeds: The Ohio State University to Offer a Virtual Corrosion Short Course Spring 2021

Gamry is excited to announce the annual Corrosion Short Course this year will be a Virtual Event offered by The Ohio State University and is scheduled for May 3-7, 2021.

Warminster, PA, January 28, 2021 --(



The course will cover the fundamentals of corrosion and various electrochemical techniques. Lectures and laboratories will be used to illustrate how electrochemical techniques are applied, when they should be used, and how the various techniques can be integrated to solve complex problems. The course will be useful for people entering the corrosion field and for professionals looking for a refresher course.



The training for this course would normally occur in person over a 5-day period. Due to COVID-19, in 2021 the course will be taught in online format. Students must attend and complete all sessions to obtain a certificate of completion. The course will be taught by Dr. Gerald Frankel, Dr. Jenifer Locke, and Dr. Eric Schindelholz from the department of Materials Science and Engineering.



If you are looking for a Corrosion Refresher Course or just entering the Corrosion Field this course, “Corrosion: Fundamentals and Experimental Methods,” will be useful. Lectures and laboratories will be used to illustrate how electrochemical techniques are applied, when they should be used, and how the various techniques can be integrated to solve complex problems.



For more information and to register for the Corrosion Short Course, visit the Ohio State College of Engineering Professional and Distance Education Programs website, https://professionals.engineering.osu.edu/corrosion-fundamentals-and-experimental-methods. OSU is offering an Early Bird Discount for registrations prior to April 12, 2021.



Additional information can also be found on Gamry Instruments web site http://www.gamry.com/news-and-announcements.



Gamry Instruments designs and builds precision electrochemical instrumentation and is proud to be a part of this event. A representative of Gamry will be on hand during the course to answer any questions you may have regarding their potentiostats and use for corrosion research. A Gamry Power Point Presentation “Care and Feeding of Computer-controlled Potentiostats” will be presented and is available for preview at https://www.gamry.com/news-and-announcements/shows-and-conferences/ohio-state-corrosion-short-course-2021. Warminster, PA, January 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Registration is now open for the Ohio State University Corrosion Short Course being held virtually May 3-7, 2021. This event was previously held annually at Pennsylvania State University in State College, PA.The course will cover the fundamentals of corrosion and various electrochemical techniques. Lectures and laboratories will be used to illustrate how electrochemical techniques are applied, when they should be used, and how the various techniques can be integrated to solve complex problems. The course will be useful for people entering the corrosion field and for professionals looking for a refresher course.The training for this course would normally occur in person over a 5-day period. Due to COVID-19, in 2021 the course will be taught in online format. Students must attend and complete all sessions to obtain a certificate of completion. The course will be taught by Dr. Gerald Frankel, Dr. Jenifer Locke, and Dr. Eric Schindelholz from the department of Materials Science and Engineering.If you are looking for a Corrosion Refresher Course or just entering the Corrosion Field this course, “Corrosion: Fundamentals and Experimental Methods,” will be useful. Lectures and laboratories will be used to illustrate how electrochemical techniques are applied, when they should be used, and how the various techniques can be integrated to solve complex problems.For more information and to register for the Corrosion Short Course, visit the Ohio State College of Engineering Professional and Distance Education Programs website, https://professionals.engineering.osu.edu/corrosion-fundamentals-and-experimental-methods. OSU is offering an Early Bird Discount for registrations prior to April 12, 2021.Additional information can also be found on Gamry Instruments web site http://www.gamry.com/news-and-announcements.Gamry Instruments designs and builds precision electrochemical instrumentation and is proud to be a part of this event. A representative of Gamry will be on hand during the course to answer any questions you may have regarding their potentiostats and use for corrosion research. A Gamry Power Point Presentation “Care and Feeding of Computer-controlled Potentiostats” will be presented and is available for preview at https://www.gamry.com/news-and-announcements/shows-and-conferences/ohio-state-corrosion-short-course-2021. Contact Information Gamry Instruments

Susan Shultz

215-682-9330



https://www.gamry.com

734 Louis Drive

Warminster, PA 18974



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Gamry Instruments