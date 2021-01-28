Private Placement Markets - Steve Muehler to Open “Mule Hair Bail Bonds” in February of 2021

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler, Founder and President of Private Placement Markets, announced that he is opening “Mule Hair Bail Bonds” in Los Angeles in February of 2021.

Steve Muehler stated that “simply by the number, since 1970 the population of incarcerated people in the United States has grown by 700%, and jails to hold pre-trail inmates account for the bulk of that expansion. In fact, 99% of this rise during the years of 1999 to 2014 involved pre-trial population. Add to this number that 40% of Americans say they cannot afford an unexpected $400 expense, and almost all bails without a bail bondsman are well in excess of this number. Given we are still in a recession, a recession that could very well drag on for some time before the lower half of the economic scale seeing any real relief, we expect a large surge in the demand for the need for bail bond services.”



Steve Muehler went on to state, “many would be believe that a move such as this would be a reflection that we do not support ‘bail reform’ here in California. Nothing could be further from the truth, we actually are supporters of much of the bail reform measures throughout California, especially those for misdemeanors. I believe when many see our business methodology for the bail bonds division, I think people see a move in a new direction.”



The web address for Mule Hair Bail Bonds is: www.MuleHairBail.com, and bail services will be for Southern California only.



