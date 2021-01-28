Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Vicki Olson Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Realtor Vicki Olson Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Riverview, Florida, Office.

Riverview, FL, January 28, 2021 --(



Olson has extensive knowledge of the market as an area resident for more than 20 years. She has a strong sales and marketing background, previously serving as a marketing representative for a national food distributor. She also worked for a Board of Realtors in South Florida.



Olson enjoys swimming, biking, occasional golf, sunning on the beach, and spending time with her son, Kyle and two dogs, Copper and Comet. She attends First United Methodist Church in Brandon and supports the Alzheimer’s Association.



The Riverview office is located at 10012 Water Works Lane. Olson can be reached at (813) 323-0618 and volsonasp@tampabay.rr.com.



RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Riverview, FL, January 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Vicki Olson has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Realtor in the Riverview office. She owns the home staging service Stage Coach Tampa Bay, LLC, where she continues to serve on a consultative level.Olson has extensive knowledge of the market as an area resident for more than 20 years. She has a strong sales and marketing background, previously serving as a marketing representative for a national food distributor. She also worked for a Board of Realtors in South Florida.Olson enjoys swimming, biking, occasional golf, sunning on the beach, and spending time with her son, Kyle and two dogs, Copper and Comet. She attends First United Methodist Church in Brandon and supports the Alzheimer’s Association.The Riverview office is located at 10012 Water Works Lane. Olson can be reached at (813) 323-0618 and volsonasp@tampabay.rr.com.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group