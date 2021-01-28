Houston R&B Balladeer "Denaron" Releases New Single "Wild Out"

Press Releases Denaron Press Release

Featuring Young Dro

Houston, TX, January 28, 2021 --(



Denaron’s highly requested songs are continuously played on major radio stations throughout Louisiana and Texas, thus paving the way for him to open for such artists as Wale, Ginuwine, The Hamiltons, etc. Denaron’s infectious smile, striking good looks, and soulfully smooth delivery indeed make him the fantasy of many women. Industry executives say Denaron’s lyrical mixtures range from Musiq Soulchild and Usher to Bruno Mars and Anthony Hamilton. Therefore, it should come as no surprise he was inspired by artists such as Ronald Isley, David Ruffin, and Luther Vandross. Denaron says, “Many hip-hop artists send me requests to provide vocals for hooks and features. I’ve collaborated with and song on projects with Brian Angel (Day 26), JDawg (Swisha House), BeatKing Da ClubGod, and more. I like that too, but my passion is serenading ladies and making music that touches the souls or helps embrace the simple things in life gently and inspire a reason to get back to real love.”



Check out Denaron’s House of Blues performance in Dallas, Texas, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCJ8as_31og.



Here is a snippet of “Wild Out,” Denaron’s newest project featuring hip hop artist Young Dro https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IsLA-HD324&feature=youtu.be. The full version will be available Tuesday, February 2, 2021, on all music streaming platforms. For more information, visit www.Denaron.com.



About Denaron



R&B lyricologist Denaron's signature sounds are recognizable and climbing the charts. Considered a Soul Singer, Denaron's songs are filled with confidence and truth. Unapologetically a hopeless romantic, his poetic flows only need beats and are ready for airplay. Denaron's interpretation of transmuting soul music, hip hop, gospel, and rhythm & blues, crosses all generations and are accepted universally.



Follow Denaron



Instagram: @denaronmusic

Tik Tok: @denaronmusic

Twitter: @denaronmusic

FaceBook: Denaron Music



Media/Press



G. J. & J.~A Public Relations Firm

Public Relations Consultant — Jackie Bush

www.gjjpublicrelations.com

Twitter/Instagram: @gjjpr_

info@gjjpublicrelations.com

Denaron Babineaux

213-924-9204





