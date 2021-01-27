Press Releases King Industrial Realty, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from King Industrial Realty, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: 1.2 Million Square Feet Leased in the 4th Quarter for King Industrial’s I-20/ Fulton Industrial Office





Continuing with this momentum, the King Industrial team has secured a listing with Prologis to lease a property, located at 220 The Bluffs, Austell, GA, totaling 142,785 square feet. For more information on the property, please contact Wilson Covington or Randall Bryan.



Serving Metro Atlanta businesses for 40 years, King Industrial Realty/CORFAC International has the largest concentration of industrial brokers in Atlanta with a collective experience of over 500 years. The core of the relationships that King has built since 1980 is trust. King brokers know the Metro Atlanta industrial market better than any other firm. Using a proprietary database, PinPoint(TM), King tracks 27 counties with over 735 million square feet of industrial and service buildings, that drives our expertise and information on the market. King’s quarterly publications, the Point of View and the King Industrial Market Overview, accurately report and analyze the Atlanta industrial market, which is distributed to bankers, builders, investors & SIOR. King Industrial is a founding member of CORFAC International, connecting clients’ needs to over 3,300 seasoned commercial experts in 132 markets worldwide. Atlanta, GA, January 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Southwest/Fulton Industrial Submarket Office of King Industrial Realty (Wilson Covington, SIOR; Randall Bryan, SIOR; Brad Bays, SIOR; & Bob Stephens) continued to lead the way during the fourth quarter of 2020 in the Southwest industrial market in Atlanta, Georgia, with deal volume exceeding more than 1,200,000 square feet for the 4th quarter. The most notable were the 342,200 square feet at 767 Douglas Hill location leased by Randall Bryan & Wilson Covington and the 302,000 square feet at 4091 Southmeadow Pkwy, leased by Brad Bays.Continuing with this momentum, the King Industrial team has secured a listing with Prologis to lease a property, located at 220 The Bluffs, Austell, GA, totaling 142,785 square feet. For more information on the property, please contact Wilson Covington or Randall Bryan.Serving Metro Atlanta businesses for 40 years, King Industrial Realty/CORFAC International has the largest concentration of industrial brokers in Atlanta with a collective experience of over 500 years. The core of the relationships that King has built since 1980 is trust. King brokers know the Metro Atlanta industrial market better than any other firm. Using a proprietary database, PinPoint(TM), King tracks 27 counties with over 735 million square feet of industrial and service buildings, that drives our expertise and information on the market. King’s quarterly publications, the Point of View and the King Industrial Market Overview, accurately report and analyze the Atlanta industrial market, which is distributed to bankers, builders, investors & SIOR. King Industrial is a founding member of CORFAC International, connecting clients’ needs to over 3,300 seasoned commercial experts in 132 markets worldwide. Contact Information King Industrial Realty

Emily Snelling

404-942-2000



www.kingindustrial.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from King Industrial Realty, Inc.