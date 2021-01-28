Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Critica PPE Press Release

Receive press releases from Critica PPE: By Email RSS Feeds: Critica PPE Adds US Manufactured N95 Respirators to Its Product Lineup

Critica PPE announced a new addition to their growing line of domestically manufactured PPE products. Starting immediately Critica PPE will market and sell the new Disposable N95 Protective Respirators manufactured by Protective Health Gear. This new product is now available for sale and distribution throughout the US. from the manufacturer’s Paterson, New Jersey location.

Miami, FL, January 28, 2021 --(



Critica PPE announced a new addition to their growing line of domestically manufactured PPE products. Starting immediately Critica PPE will market and sell the new Disposable N95 Protective Respirators manufactured by Protective Health Gear. This new product is now available for sale and distribution throughout the US. from the manufacturer’s Paterson, New Jersey location.



In the announcement Critica PPE CEO, Carl Feinberg noted that “This represents another big step towards solving the current PPE supply crisis. We know the only way to solve PPE shortages is to bring domestic manufactured PPE to market. And this new agreement with Protective Health Gear is a major step towards that permanent solution.”



According to Evan Shulman, COO of Protective Health Gear, "when the virus hit, the world went into a chaotic tailspin that halted a lot of industries. Instantly we needed to find a way to help." And that was when the Paterson, New Jersey-based company answered the call.



It was a daunting effort that took six months and a six-figure investment in equipment. But what was once a factory for luxury display cases was transformed into a state-of-the-art facility to produce N95 respirators. And today that facility is manufacturing 50,000, high-quality, NIOSH-certified, N95 respirators per day that are made in America.



“To me being able to sell the best is important and it goes for everything we do here," said Seth Peyser, CSO of Protective Health Gear. That level of commitment impressed Merle Silver, COO of Critica PPE.



In closing, Mr. Feinberg said, “As the leading advocate for a reliable and resilient domestic PPE supply chain, Critica PPE is focused on finding innovative US PPE manufacturers to permanently solve the supply crisis. The addition of PHG’s N95 respirators to our line of domestically manufactured PPE products is one more step towards our goal of building a safe, secure and reliable domestic US PPE supply chain for the critical needs that persist even today.



Critica PPE is an elite representative for domestic manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment. Critica PPE is focused on servicing the critical needs and stringent requirements of the health care, first responder, governmental, commercial and industrial sectors that depend upon the highest quality protective gear. To do this Critica PPE has committed to build a safe, secure and reliable domestic PPE supply chain immune from international entanglements and the risks associated with global sourcing.



Visit us at: https://criticappe.com Miami, FL, January 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New Jersey Manufacturer Signs with Critica PPE as a Domestic Source for Disposable RespiratorsCritica PPE announced a new addition to their growing line of domestically manufactured PPE products. Starting immediately Critica PPE will market and sell the new Disposable N95 Protective Respirators manufactured by Protective Health Gear. This new product is now available for sale and distribution throughout the US. from the manufacturer’s Paterson, New Jersey location.In the announcement Critica PPE CEO, Carl Feinberg noted that “This represents another big step towards solving the current PPE supply crisis. We know the only way to solve PPE shortages is to bring domestic manufactured PPE to market. And this new agreement with Protective Health Gear is a major step towards that permanent solution.”According to Evan Shulman, COO of Protective Health Gear, "when the virus hit, the world went into a chaotic tailspin that halted a lot of industries. Instantly we needed to find a way to help." And that was when the Paterson, New Jersey-based company answered the call.It was a daunting effort that took six months and a six-figure investment in equipment. But what was once a factory for luxury display cases was transformed into a state-of-the-art facility to produce N95 respirators. And today that facility is manufacturing 50,000, high-quality, NIOSH-certified, N95 respirators per day that are made in America.“To me being able to sell the best is important and it goes for everything we do here," said Seth Peyser, CSO of Protective Health Gear. That level of commitment impressed Merle Silver, COO of Critica PPE.In closing, Mr. Feinberg said, “As the leading advocate for a reliable and resilient domestic PPE supply chain, Critica PPE is focused on finding innovative US PPE manufacturers to permanently solve the supply crisis. The addition of PHG’s N95 respirators to our line of domestically manufactured PPE products is one more step towards our goal of building a safe, secure and reliable domestic US PPE supply chain for the critical needs that persist even today.Critica PPE is an elite representative for domestic manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment. Critica PPE is focused on servicing the critical needs and stringent requirements of the health care, first responder, governmental, commercial and industrial sectors that depend upon the highest quality protective gear. To do this Critica PPE has committed to build a safe, secure and reliable domestic PPE supply chain immune from international entanglements and the risks associated with global sourcing.Visit us at: https://criticappe.com Contact Information Critica PPE

Merle Silver

(844) 924-1010



https://CriticaPPE.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Critica PPE Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend