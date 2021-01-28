Aqua-Liner-MW, the Mountain West Distributor of Geo-Form Geomembrane, is Pleased to Announce the Launch of Their New Website, Geo-Form.com

Press Releases Aqua-Liner-MW Press Release

Geo-Form Geomembrane has been produced in a 100,000 square-foot ISO-Certified manufacturing facility in the Midwest for over 30 years. Boise, ID, January 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Aqua-Liner-MW, the Mountain West distributor of Geo-Form Geomembrane, is pleased to announce the launch of their new website, https://geo-form.com. The newly launched website explains the value of the rare geomembrane attribute of “ductility” accompanied by photos of successful lining installations. The site also features product comparisons and a new FAQ page.Customers searching for material specifications and product benefits will find a highly detailed overview along with information on one of the best product warranties in the industry.To ensure clients receive the 20-30 year expected life from the lining, their 5-step process is explained, from the first contact to project completion.Geo-Form is a patented process incorporating an EPDM Rubber Alloy formulation. It provides the benefits of weather resistance EPDM, a thermoset polymer, which can be thermal welded to make fast and secure field splices at any workable temperature.Geo-Form Geomembrane can be used by many different industries. Agriculture, mining, waste management, oil and gas and others could use this lining material to contain a resource or to protect the environment.Geo-Form Geomembrane has been produced in a 100,000 square-foot ISO-Certified manufacturing facility in the Midwest for over 30 years. Contact Information Aqua-Liner-MW

Bob Holda

208-371-9480



https://aqua-liner-mw.com



