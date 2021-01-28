Loveforce International Releases Funk Rock, Dance, Southern Soul and Spiritual Rock to Close Out January

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International is releasing 4 new singles and giving away an Ebook on Saturday, January 30th.

For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, January 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Despite the fact that January 2021 seemed a lot like 2020 Loveforce International sends the month out with a bang on Saturday, January 30th by releasing 4 new digital music singles and giving away a free e-book. The singles will be by artists Billy Ray Charles, Stix Muzic Group, A Prophet Among Us and The Godfather of Love. The e-book is Controversy by The Prophet of Life.Billy Ray Charles’ “It’s Time To Take My Drunk Ass Home” is a Southern Soul song about a person who realizes he’s had too much to drink and wants to go home before he does something he will regret. Melodically, it’s very reminiscent of a hit song from the past but it’s a new song. Stix Muzic Group’s single “2 Step” is an upbeat modern dance number. The single has the beats and is infused with Stix’s signature of using phrases instead of lyrics. He doesn’t tell a story, he conveys a feeling.“Funkin’” by The Godfather of Love is an example of Funk rock. The bass and drums are accompanying the melody with a funk progression, while the guitar is playing rock music. The lyrics are mostly double entendre. At the total opposite end of the spectrum is the new up-tempo single by A Prophet Among Us, “I’m Beyond Your Perception of Me.” The song is a spiritual Rock love ballad. Those three terms are not often used to describe one thing but they appropriately fit this song. It also has double entendre lyrics as it could be about love for another person or love for God.Controversy by The Prophet of Life examines the concept of controversy through a series of articles and short stories about people who have been magnets for controversy. It features stories about Hollywood sex scandals, a cure for AIDS, and Adolf Hitler making a comeback. It also includes an article about former President Trump, who the book dubs “The Master of Controversy.”“We have a strong showing of product to end January,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Watch out for the Stix single, it’s going to surprise you but A Prophet Among Us has a strong single as well. We have issued a lot of unexpected stuff this month to shake things up (like the Latin Soul Song “Hey Senorita” by Billy Ray Charles), because, frankly, things need to be shaken up.”The eBook will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively on Saturday, January 30th only. The Digital singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, You Tube Music, Deezer, Napster, Kkbox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, and Tik Tok, Resso.For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





