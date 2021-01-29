PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Boston Landscaping Company Unveils New Website Design


Jean Brooks Landscapes, a Boston landscaping company, recently unveiled their new website. The new website features an updated user experience and improved ease of navigation for clients to enjoy.

Chelsea, MA, January 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jean Brooks Landscapes, a Boston landscaping company, recently released a brand new website that features improvements to the user experience and the organization of information regarding their landscaping services. The new website was created in order to make it easier for clients to learn about what makes their services stand out and to better represent the high level of service that they have become known for. They hope it will make it easier for potential clients to learn about their services and what makes their landscaping services unique.

In the new website, visitors will be greeted with an improved homepage that is easy to navigate. Visitors will also notice new service page descriptions that explain their main services in a direct and streamlined manner. They have broken up their services into three main categories that include designing, building, and maintaining landscapes for clients. Each of these services comes with an overview of what their approach includes and why each of them is so important to obtain the outstanding results they are known for.

Jean Brooks Landscapes offers complete landscaping services that focus on designing, building, and maintaining landscapes. Their team understands how to maintain the highest quality land and can ensure that it looks pristine all year round. Their high level of landscaping services are guided by their proven process that focuses on three main steps that are keys to a well-maintained landscape. JeanBrooks' approach takes into consideration you, the site, and the architecture of your home. They believe that your landscape should blend with and enhance the natural environment. Throughout the process, our landscape designers work closely with clients, revising plans, budgets, and schedules as needed to get the job done right.

With the addition of this new website, Jean Brooks Landscapes hopes that potential clients will understand the level of dedication and care that goes into their services. With an upgraded user experience and organization of information, the website offers a much more streamlined experience for visitors. For more information, contact Jean Brooks Landscapes today at 617-741-9628 or visit their website at https://jeanbrookslandscapes.com/.
