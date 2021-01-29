Metro Safety is Helping Residents Across British Columbia Gain Life Saving First Aid Skills Through Their Occupational First Aid Program

Press Releases Metro Safety Training Press Release Share Blog

The local training school equips the general public with first aid knowledge necessary to save lives in medical emergencies.





Metro Safety has come to change the way things operate in case of an emergency. The training school aims to provide the local population with the knowledge and skills required to up the survival chances of emergency victims and give them a new life.



A senior official at Metro Safety commented, “Not all heroes need to wear capes! By administering first aid to someone in need, you're helping increase their chances of survival. Since most ambulances take forever to reach the accident site, it's imminent that someone close by the victim knows how to tend to them. Even a common man can contribute to saving their colleagues’ life under life-threatening conditions. Our occupational first aid program aids our students to be more alert, quick, and efficient in a medical emergency at the workplace.”



Apart from occupational first aid programs, Metro Safety offers workspace safety programs to raise awareness among workers and employees. These training courses provide students with an understanding of how to minimize the chances of an accident, how to avoid them, and what to do in case of a workplace emergency.



Employers that want to make their workspace safe and encourage a team-building activity in their employees might find occupational first aid safety courses helpful. This program won't just promote a positive work environment at the workspace but also help reduce workplace accidents.



About the Company

Metro Safety Training School is based in Coquitlam, BC. The school's foundation was laid in 2008, and since then, the training school has been providing the local population with the necessary safety training. Metro Safety offers occupational first aid courses, workspace safety programs, and extensive CPR and AED practices. Metro Safety aims to equip its students with the tools and knowledge required to save someone's life in an emergency.



Contact

Website: www.metrosafety.ca

E-mail: info@metrosafety.ca

Address: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6 Canada

Jordan Fleischauer

604-521-4227



https://metrosafety.ca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/metrosafetytraining/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/metrosafetyca

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metrosafetytraining/



