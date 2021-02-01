Studds Launches New Variant of Ninja Elite Super Helmet

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Studds Accessories Limited Press Release

Studds Accessories Ltd., India’s largest helmet manufacturer by volume, launched a new décor of the popular Ninja line-up with 10 attractive decal options ranging from sizes XS (540mm) to XL (600mm) in different colours. The new model features latest safety and comfort features.

It must be noted that what makes the new Ninja Elite Super D4 special is that it comes with aerodynamic design that reduces the drag of air on riders and makes it easier for them to ride longer distances without fatigue or muscular stress. In addition to that, the helmet will also have superior creature comfort features such as regulated density EPS, soft inner liners and a quick-release chin strapping mechanism for convenient wearing and taking off.



The Indian helmet market has had a lull moment in the last couple of quarters owing to reduced demand during the lockdown period. In the recent months, since December 2020 the demand for premium branded helmets have started to pick up again, and the best helmet manufacturers in India are seeing a burgeoning demand for good quality products. Studds Accessories Pvt Ltd. is the largest helmet manufacturer with a diverse product offering that includes ISI-certified full-face helmet, open-face helmet, and modular helmets for both men and women; as well as other riding accessories such as gloves, rainsuits, luggage boxes and helmet locks among other things.



Studds have been offering advanced comfort and safety features, with features such as hypoallergenic liners, removable padding and lining and UV resistant paint jobs to name a few. These premium helmets also provide leading safety certifications with premium ABS plastic materials that are known for superior impact-resistance and protection.



The new Studds Ninja Elite Super D4 is available in sizes varying from XS (540mm) to XL (600mm) which is expected to meet a wide range of users. The helmets will be available across India through Studds’ Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO) as well as its dealership network.



About Studds Accessories Pvt Ltd.



Studds Accessories Limited, established in 1983, is the leading helmet and motorcycle accessories manufacturer and exporter in the world. Headquartered in Faridabad, India the company has four manufacturing plants with state-of-art facilities with an annual production capacity of 14 million helmets. Studds offer different types of helmets such as full-face helmets, open face helmets & modular helmets, and riding accessories that cater to commuters and specialty riders alike. The company also offers sporting helmets. For more information, please visit: https://www.studds.com/



