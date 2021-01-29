How to Profit from Arizona Tax Sales in 2021, from the Tax Lien Lady

Press Releases TaxLienLady.com Press Release

The training officially started Monday, January 25 with the posting of the first of 4 new lessons that will be released each week until February 15.

Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady is updating her first ever Done With You training, just in time for the Arizona online tax sales. This course was first done back in 2015. But a lot has changed since then. Even though she updated the course in 2017, and again in 2019, Ms. Musa decided to do this Done With You training again for 2021. There are new counties in Arizona that are participating in the online sales. All of the counties will be covered in this updated course.

"Now you can learn to buy Arizona tax liens online, get step-by-step, hands-on training and you don't have to leave your home!" adds Ms. Musa.

It all starts this week, right after three of the Arizona online tax sales have opened for registration and bidding and two more counties are about to open their online auction websites as well. The other four will open their auction sites in the next couple of weeks, all while the training is going on. The training officially started Monday, January 25 with the posting of the first of four new lessons that will be released each week until February 15.

There will also be live virtual training sessions held each Wednesday as of January 27 through February 17, 2021. To learn all about this training and find out if this is what you've been looking for, go to https://taxlienlady.com/arizona-online-tax-sales.

