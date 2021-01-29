VirtualMetric Stepped Into a Partnership with OCS Distribution, the Leading Broadline Technology Distributor in Russia

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases VirtualMetric Press Release

VirtualMetric, an all-in-one monitoring solution, announces a partnership with OCS Distribution, the leading broadline technology distributor in Russia. With OCS’s established presence in Russia combined with VirtualMetric technical expertise companies can better address the growing needs of monitoring on the Russian market.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 29, 2021 --(



With over two decades of experience and 26 offices across Russia, OCS Distribution became one of the leading distributors in the Russian IT market. Combining the power of VirtualMetric and OCS Distribution allows to better address market needs and deliver best-in-class monitoring solution to the enterprises across the financial, bank, industrial, and telecom sectors in Russia.



VirtualMetric suite will help companies in Russia to ensure the smooth work and performance of their data centers, physical and virtual IT environments by providing advanced monitoring and reporting solution. By using VirtualMetric IT engineers get complete visibility on all infrastructure processes and environment changes due to VirtualMetric’s preconfigured over 800 performance counters and detailed inventory scanning.



“We are happy to announce our partnership with the OCS Distribution. With OCS’s established presence in Russia combined with our technical expertise we can better address the growing needs of monitoring on the Russian market,” said Ali Vargonen, Co-Founder, VirtualMetric.



"We are delighted to announce the beginning of our partnership with VirtualMetric, We strongly believe this collaboration will bring big benefits to Russian market. VirtualMetric software products will become an integral part of Russian companies which strive to keep their business processes seamless and safe," said Maxim Fesenko, Vice President, Head of Information Security and Software Department at OCS Distribution.



“Our experience enables us to understand the struggle of IT engineers when they manage their complex infrastructure. We deliver ready-made solutions for their infrastructure reliability and performance. We are looking forward to bring our solutions to the Russian market with our new partner, OCS Distribution.” –Yusuf Ozturk, Co-Founder and Chief Software Architect at VirtualMetric.



About VirtualMetric

VirtualMetric is a Netherlands-based company, an advanced monitoring tool provider. VirtualMetric monitoring and reporting suite combines detailed reports, proactive alerting, customizable dashboard and more than 800 performance counters racked.



VirtualMetric offers companies Next-Generation Monitoring and Reporting Solution for Hyper-V, VMware, Red Hat, Microsoft IIS, and SQL Server..



About OCS

Olga Burnaeva

+31 20 225 13 66



virtualmetric.com



