Yo!Kart V9.3.0 is Released to Automate Fulfillment Processes in Online Marketplaces - FATbit

The standalone online marketplace solution, Yo!Kart has announced the launch of its latest release V9.3.0.

Mohali, India, January 29, 2021 --(



Yo!Kart V9.3.0 is Integrated with Requisite APIs:



APIs help in significantly enhancing the functionality of your online marketplace and open up new possibilities for data sharing and connectivity to multiple applications. APIs have been extremely important for different businesses, especially enterprises innovating their efficiency, growth, and agility.



API-led eCommerce platforms enable business owners to provide a seamless experience according to customer expectations. Unifying data from your enterprise system into a location where it can be analyzed and used.



Following APIs have been pre-integrated into the Yo!Kart platform



ShipStation - Manage, ship, and check order for a seamless experience for your customers.



AfterShip - Best post-purchase experience to track information and get regular updates.



Tax Jar/ Avalara - Capturing tax rules of different countries and assigning it to products.



Stripe Connect - Automate payouts between admin and sellers in real time when a customer places an order.



Multiple Payment Gateways - Making Payment processing easy for different regions, Yo!Kart is integrated with mPesa, Paynow & DPO payment gateways along with other 17 payment gateways.



Essential Features in V9.3.0 to make a business Market-Ready:



The consumer trends are evolving much faster than anticipated due to the increasing demand for ecommerce in the contiguousness of Coronavirus. In the latest release, some exciting features have been introduced in Yo!Kart to personalized the ecommerce shopping experience.



BOPIS - Buy Online & Pick up in-store was the hottest shopping trend in this pandemic. Now, by launching your ecommerce marketplace with Yo!Kart, business owners can allow their customers to order online and pick up in-store.



Geo-Location - Yo!Kart platform supports Geo-location to enable an online marketplace admin/sellers to provide a personalized experience according to the location of the customers.



Pay at Store - With Yo!Kart, admin and sellers can allow the consumers to pay at store for pick up orders.



Also, invoicing, checkout, & search modules are enhanced in the platform along with some core-functionality updates



“I am extremely elated that we are abiding by our mission to evolve with the currents of the eCommerce industry. In Yo!Kart V9.3.0, we have inculcated some major APIs and features that will allow entrepreneurs to stay ahead of the competition and be in sync with the evolving course of the eCommerce industry. Manish Bhalla - CEO of FATbit Technologies & Yo!Kart.



Yo!Kart is the best-in-class online marketplace solution for entrepreneurs to launch a multi-vendor marketplace. Launched in the year 2015, Yo!Kart has been empowering entrepreneurs across the globe to digitally transform their businesses. The platform has been curated with topmost market research and development skills. Yo!Kart has served 1000+ clients including startups, SMBs, enterprises & some Fortune 500 companies. Visit www.Yo-Kart.com for more details.

Rajiv Sharma

+918591919191



https://www.fatbit.com



