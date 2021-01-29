Camp Ho Mita Koda Receives $60,000 to Fund Transition Into a Year-Round Facility

The Camp Ho Mita Koda Foundation is pleased to announce that it has received a $45,000 Diabetes Grant and a $7,500 District and Club Community Impact Grant from Lions Club International Foundation. An additional $7,500 in local matching funds were raised locally by Lions and community members to contribute to the projects anticipated budget of $60,000. These funds will support the "Embracing the Future" sustainability initiative for the Camp Ho Mita Koda Foundation.

"As a pillar of our community, Camp Ho Mita Koda brings people together by providing important programs, medical services, and life-changing experiences. This historic organization is a trusted space where the community can learn, explore and grow,” said Executive Director, Ian Roberts.



The Lions Club International Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process. “It was very clear to the Lions in District OH4 (Northeastern Ohio) that supporting the improvements at Camp Ho Mita Koda would be an ideal project that would bring the LCIF vision to life, right here in our community,” said Ernie Richmann, District Diabetes Chairperson.



The grant is a welcome arrival as it was approved on the 100th anniversary of insulin being discovered and 92nd anniversary of the founding of Camp Ho Mita Koda.



About the Camp Ho Mita Koda Foundation



Camp Ho Mita Koda was founded in 1929 by Dr. Henry and Betty John at the world’s first camp for children with Type 1 Diabetes. Each year, hundreds of campers and participants come to our 72-acre camp to make friends, have fun, and learn how to manage their disease. Campers receive around the clock medical care provided by our community’s leading hospitals systems including the Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth, and University Hospitals.



About the Lions Club International Foundation



