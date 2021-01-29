Frontier Technology Accepted Onto the Crown Commercial Service’s New Digital Outcomes and Specialists 5 (DOS5) Framework

Press Releases Frontier Technology Press Release

Lot2: Digital specialists: to provide individual specialists to work on a service or programme. London, United Kingdom, January 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Frontier Technology Limited, a leading IT infrastructure and cloud solutions provider focused on providing data security and management solutions, today announced they have been accepted onto the Crown Commercial Service’s new Digital Outcomes and Specialists 5 (DOS5) Framework. The DOS framework is an agreement designed by CCS and Government Digital Service (GDS) to help the public sector buy, design, build and deliver digital outcomes by finding appropriate and specialist private-sector companies to deliver agile software development.Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Edwin Wong, Managing Director, Frontier Technology said, “As more and more government organisations are embarking on their digital journey, Frontier is delighted to be placed as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s new Digital Outcomes and Specialists 5 (DOS5) Framework to provide them with best-in-class Cloud IT infrastructure to enable their journey.”“Frontier believes that every organisation needs to fully utilise the power of digital infrastructure to serve its customers better. Thus, we rapidly build disruptive digital business models with a sharp focus on identifying and delivering measurable business outcomes. Frontier not only brings strong digital business strategy capabilities to clients but also help clients in improving their strategic planning to better understand how to layer new technology into business strategy and operations. Frontier is committed to deliver new and exciting services to public sector customers, thus shaping their digital transformation,” he added.As a pre-approved Digital Specialists supplier, government organisations will find it easier to procure Frontier's bespoke digital transformation services through the new framework. Frontier will deliver Digital Outcomes by providing teams to research, test, design, build, release, iterate, support or retire a digital service, and will put forward Digital specialists for government departments and teams to deliver a specific outcome with defined deliverables on a service, programme or project.From 20 January 2021, government organisations will be able to buy Frontier’s services on the following lots:Lot1: Digital outcomes: to build teams and support a digital service.Lot2: Digital specialists: to provide individual specialists to work on a service or programme. Contact Information Frontier Technology

Abhilasha Choudhary

+448456036552



https://www.frontiertechnology.co.uk/



