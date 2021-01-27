Eric J Dalius Offers a New Scholarship Through Eric Dalius Giving 2021

Eric will personally read all the applications and choose the winner based on their academic record and essay. He wishes the best of luck to all. Miami, FL, January 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Eric J, Dalius is a renowned professional who earned a degree in Marketing from Penn State University in 1992. Upon graduating, he entered the workforce and jumped into a career using the "Network Marketing Business Model" also known as Multi-level Marketing (MLM). He now provides coaching to new and existing organizations and companies seeking expansion in their products and services. Eric has worked for both start-up and established companies such as New Generation Marketing, Vision Communications, US Marketing, Nutrition for Life, International Marketing Concepts, LifeTronix, PrePaid Legal, Melaleuca, Cellphone Marketing, PriceNetUSA and Excel Telecommunications.Eric believes that every person deserves the opportunity to carve out their own path towards success. As a philanthropist and someone who advocates for higher education, Eric has initiated several scholarships, grants, and giveaways to aid students who are unable to fund their college tuition fees. The Eric Dalius Giving program is one of Eric’s many philanthropic initiatives to prevent students seeking successful academic careers from being held back due to financial hardships. These aids are distributed to the winning students through his/her university and funds are credited to his/her financial aid account.Application process:The Eric Dalius Giving 2021 scholarship program is open to all students who are enrolled in or attending accredited colleges and/or universities in the United States. To apply for the scholarship, students must submit an essay of around 800 words on the following prompt: What are your goals and plans to achieve entrepreneurial greatness?Interested applicants must submit their full name, telephone number, mail and email address, graduation date, university name, GPA, along with their essay to info@ericdaliusgiving.com . The recipient of the scholarship will be notified via email, which they must acknowledge within 10 days to claim the award. The winner will be announced on www.ericdaliusgiving.com Who is Eric Dalius?Eric Dalius is a well-known entrepreneur and passionate philanthropist, whose main motive in life has been to give back. According to him, individuals with great potential should never be held back from achieving greatness simply because they lack the financial means. To find out more about him and his work, please visit https://ericdaliusgiving.com/about/ Anyone who aspires to earn a degree and have a successful career is encouraged to apply for the Eric Dalius Giving 2021 program. For more information about this program, please visit the Application page: https://ericdaliusgiving.com/eric-dalius-giving/The deadline for the application is April 1, 2021, and the winner will be announced on April 15, 2021.Eric will personally read all the applications and choose the winner based on their academic record and essay. He wishes the best of luck to all.