Cochrane Supply Announces Return of Controls-Con, a Smart Building Controls Conference, with All-New Hybrid Format

Building automation and controls professionals can now attend this Smart Building Controls Conference and World’s First Master Systems Integrator (MSI) Conference from anywhere with the addition of new virtual platform. Coming May 5-7, 2021.

Controls-Con is a biennial, idea-packed conference that brings together hundreds of systems integrators, HVAC, mechanical and controls contractors, service technicians, facility managers, engineers and more. Through a variety of panels and sessions focused on both business and technology, the speakers and audience will explore the latest technologies and possibilities of Building Automation, Building Controls and Operational Technology. This highly-engaged forum brings invaluable networking opportunities, cutting-edge educational content and direct access to the industry’s top vendors through a virtual Expo Hall.



“A core part of the attendee experience is exposing them to the newest products and services in the industry and giving professionals and owners the tools they need to make our buildings smarter,” said Scott Cochrane, President and CEO of Cochrane Supply & Engineering as well as President of Canada Controls. “Our speaker lineup is headlined by 30+ industry experts with various specialties, coming together to convey current trends, recommended strategies and future outlooks on where the industry is headed.”



Featured Controls-Con speakers will include: Ken Sinclair, Editor, Owner and Founder of AutomatedBuildings.com; Jim Young, Founder and CEO of Realcomm Conference Group; Martin Villeneuve, SVP of Distributed Building Technology at Acuity Brands and President of Distech Controls; Terrill Laughton, VP and General Manager for Energy Optimization and Connected Offerings at Johnson Controls; Pat Tessier, Sr. Director of Global Product Management for Building Management Systems at Honeywell; and Ken Schmidt, Manager Director at Tridium Global.



Watch the Controls-Con 2019 recap at https://bit.ly/controlscon-2019. Learn more about Controls-Con 2021 and register today at www.controlscon.com. Early bird pricing through March 1, 2021. Controls-Con is proudly sponsored by Vykon by Tridium (Platinum), Distech Controls (Gold), Honeywell (Gold), and Johnson Controls (Gold).



About Cochrane Supply & Engineering

Cochrane Supply & Engineering, headquartered in Madison Heights, MI, was founded in 1967 and has grown into a Leading Smart Building Controls Supplier. Recognized as one of the nation's Top 50 HVACR Distributors by Distribution Trends Magazine, the company has locations in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Cochrane Supply is pleased to offer a huge inventory of products for comfort, safety and security for commercial and industrial buildings, as well as provide world-class technical support, development and training for building automation systems and controls.



