Certified Professional Yacht Broker Association Awards Alan Powell with Vin Petrella Award

Annapolis, MD, January 29, 2021 --(



The first year CPYB presented the Chairman’s Award, recently renamed to the Vin Petrella Chairman’s Award, was in 2019. To be considered, individuals must be a CPYB in good standing; actively engaged in boating and sailing activities on a local, regional and/or national level; exemplify professionalism, ethical behavior, and business practices that are the trademark of the CPYB certification; and actively promote the CPYB program as a way for industry professionals to demonstrate their knowledge and professionalism.



“Alan has been a strong voice on both the State and National level, promoting the marine industry and brokerage legislation,” says Kurt Kingman, CPYB, Broker, and Past President of the Northwest Yacht Brokers Association (NYBA).



As a two-term President, Alan was instrumental in forming NYBA in the late 1980s. He not only served many years on NYBA’s government affairs committee, and as a chairman, but was influential in the development of the CPYB certification program.



“I cannot think of a better way than this award to honor him for his commitment from the very beginning,” remarks Kingman.



About CPYB:



In January 2000, the Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA) held a series of focus groups at its annual conference to discuss the development of an industry-wide professional yacht broker certification program. In spring of that year, the YBAA Professional Development Committee kicked off the certification program design with the goals of raising the professional image of yacht brokers with the boating public and setting an appropriate standard for professional behavior.



Two years later, the Certified Professional Yacht Broker (CPYB) program was unveiled, and six prominent yacht broker associations joined YBAA as partner associations to promote and manage this program in collaborative alignment. Since then, hundreds of qualified yacht broker professionals have earned their designation.



