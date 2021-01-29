PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Feature Film "Don't Know Jack" Begins Production in New York


New York, NY, January 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Writer and Director Nathan Clarkson of Clarkson Creations begins production on his newest feature film, "Don't Know Jack." Clarkson is best known for his films all distributed by Cinedigm: "Confessions of a Prodigal Son," "The Unlikely Good Samaritan" and "Miracle on Highway 34," (released December 2020).

Based on an old parable, "Don't Know Jack" follows Jack played by Clarkson ("The Purge"), who approaches a counselor played by veteran actor Ron Scott ("Manhunt") and tells him he has one hour to convince him not to take his own life. During their conversation Jack's life story is told through cinematic flashbacks that highlight life, love, religion and loss. The movie also features newcomer Kristen Grace as Jack's love interest, award-winning actor Melissa Hampton ("Uptown") and her son Kaya Hampton playing Young Jack, and Brandon Schraml ("Manifest") as Jack's Father.

The film is executive produced by Louis J. Giovino of Beloved Entertainment. Cinematography will be by Travis Sherwood.

Production begins in March 2021 in New York.
Contact Information
Beloved Entertainment, Inc.
Louis Giovino
212-372-3203
Contact

