Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy

Life Goes on at Allegro Music Academy


As the pandemic continues, Allegro Music Academy adjusts to a new kind of learning.

Sarasota, FL, January 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For over 25 years, Allegro Music Academy has been the premiere institution for musical instruction in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. With the halt of operations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this school has reopened stronger than ever, featuring new online classes and private lessons for music learners of every kind. Now, they are offering a wide variety of instrument and voice lessons from university-trained instructors in multiple languages. Classes and lessons are offered online, privately, or in small, safe groups. Despite the many challenges faced by the music world in this global pandemic, Allegro Music Academy is one school that is changing the way students learn about the world of music.
Allegro Music, Dance and Eituqette Academy
Margaret Goreshnik
941-358-8511
Contact
ww.allegromusicacademy.com

