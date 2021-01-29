Spencer Savings Bank Appoints Kinga Mikos to Vice President, Director of Retail Administration

Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

VP, Corporate Communications Director Elmwood Park, NJ, January 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Spencer Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Kinga Mikos to the position of Vice President and Director of Retail Administration. Mikos will be responsible for leading and managing the Deposit Operations and Retail Service departments at the bank.Mikos brings over two decades of Deposit Operations, Project Management, New Product Development and Policy/Procedure implementation experience to this position. Prior to joining Spencer just one year ago, she was the Vice President of Operations at Bank of New Jersey and a Deposit Operations Specialist at Interchange Bank. In addition to her industry experience, she received an Associate of Arts Degree in Business in Tarnow, Poland. Mikos is a resident of Ringwood, N.J. where she lives with her family.“Over the past year, Kinga has developed a strong team and has made improvements to the operational processes of the bank. I look forward to her continued success in helping the bank streamline its operations and become more efficient in supporting our internal and external customers,” states George Celentano, Senior Vice President and Director of Retail Banking. “Please join me in congratulating Kinga on her promotion and wishing her continued growth and success with her career here at Spencer!”About Spencer Savings Bank:Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit spencersavings.com for more information.For more information, contact:Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421VP, Corporate Communications Director Contact Information Spencer Savings Bank

