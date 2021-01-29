Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

Receive press releases from SottoPelle Therapy: By Email RSS Feeds: SottoPelle® Recognizes Ingrid Paredes, M.D. for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients

SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).

Miami, FL, January 29, 2021 --(



Ingrid Paredes, M.D. was born and raised in Havana, Cuba, and is fluent in both English and Spanish. She is Board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Ingrid Paredes, M.D., loves her profession and is happy to be back in Miami after many years of training.



Ingrid Paredes, M.D., obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of Florida. Dr. Paredes then started medical school at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) where she had the opportunity to do clinical rotations in London, UK, and New York City. Ingrid Paredes, M.D., trained in Ob/Gyn at St Luke’s University Hospital in Allentown, PA and served as an attending physician, and was actively involved in the teaching of Ob/Gyn residents and medical students.



Ingrid Paredes, M.D. loves to see patients for routine yearly exams and preventive visits. Dr. Paredes believes in preventive medicine and educating patients to increase compliance and improve outcomes. Ingrid Paredes, M.D. has ample expertise in multiple gynecologic surgeries such as hysterectomy and tubal ligation, among many others.



Ingrid Paredes, M.D., says, “Hormone replacement therapy can make a world of difference in your life, but the method of this therapy is just as important as the hormones themselves.” “Since adding SottoPelle® BHRT, I believe in the power of pellet therapy to improve the lives of my patients and I have the tools to customize the therapy for each patient’s hormone needs.”



Ingrid Paredes, M.D., is married to a Bariatric surgeon and has been married for 15 years. Ingrid Paredes, M.D., has three beautiful children, two boys, and one girl, who make her very happy. In her free time, she enjoys playing with her kids and spending time with her family. Dr. Paredes also loves dancing to Latin music and reading inspirational books.



“We are proud to be associated with Ingrid Paredes, M.D., whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Ingrid Paredes, M.D., as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



View additional information about Ingrid Paredes, M.D. or to contact the office; please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/ingrid-paredes-md/



Provider Information:

Ingrid Paredes, M.D.

7800 SW 87th Avenue, Suite A120

Miami, FL 33173

305-412-6004



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team

Phone: (323) 986-5100

marketing@sphrt.com



Carol Tutera

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



