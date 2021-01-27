Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cloe Wilder Press Release

Receive press releases from Cloe Wilder: By Email RSS Feeds: Cloe Wilder Shares Debut EP "Teenage Lullabies" Accompanied by "I Wanna Be Alone With You" Video, Featuring Tripp Bowers

Los Angeles, CA, January 29, 2021 --(



On the EP’s lead single, "I Wanna Be Alone With You,” Cloe lays her feelings for her crush all out on the table. The official music video for the upbeat, "cool girl" track was filmed at the Pink Motel in California and features Tripp Bowers. As a whole, Cloe believes Teenage Lullabies is her best release to date, saying “It’s the most involved I’ve ever been and the proudest I’ve ever been.”



Speaking on the meaning behind Teenage Lullabies, Cloe says: “I think that this EP makes sense for my first project. I’ve been making music for a couple of years now and this project represents every stage of my life so far: the frustration, the excitement, the relationships. It’s definitely a romanticization of my life, but it’s not too far off. I’ve felt all of it… I just made it a little bit prettier for your listening pleasure. Sonically, the songs share a very ethereal sound with a dash of bedroom indie. This is a pretty accurate description because we wrote the whole project in my bedroom.”



Watch "I Wanna Be Alone With You," see Teenage Lullabies EP details below, and stay tuned for more from Cloe Wilder coming soon.



Cloe Wilder

Teenage Lullabies

January 27th, 2021



1. It’s True

2. I Wanna Be Alone With You**

3. Layla

4. On Your Side

5. 1,000 Degrees

6. Call Me If You Need Me

7. In The Next Life



**Focus Track



About Cloe Wilder:



Originally hailing from Clearwater, Florida, Cloe’s artistic talents started thriving from an early age as she started taking piano lessons which consequently helped her discover her passions for singing, surprising both her family and everyone around her. In December 2018, Cloe started her YouTube channel where she began to cover songs by Halsey, Alessia Cara, Billie Eilish, Sasha Sloan, and more. Her love for writing came a little later after realizing it was a good outlet for her. She told Girls’ Life, “I never really had something like that, that could actually help me feel better, and writing is definitely that for me.”



Cloe kicked off 2020 with the release of “Crying When I Shouldn’t.” The song was produced and co-written by Eric Scullin who has worked with RZA and Mark Needham (The Killers), with a special collaboration with three-time Grammy Award winners and Billie Eilish’s mixing and mastering team, Rob Kinelski and John Greenham. She followed it up with the release of “You & Lonely” in June. The song is co-written by Cloe and produced by Jayme Silverstein (Alicia Keys, Miguel, Estelle).



Cloe shared a sneak peek of her upcoming project with the release of “It’s True.” Girls’ Life described the song as, “a love letter from Cloe to her teenage years, wishing to experience the milestone moments of youth while having a career that sometimes creates challenges in making connections.” She followed it up with the release “Call Me If You Need Me,” a deeply personal song about Cloe’s desire to stay connected to her home base in Florida while pursuing her dreams in LA.



For press inquiries please contact Sloan Pecchia at JV Agency - sloan@jvagency.co



For all other inquiries please contact Jazmine Valencia at JV Agency - jazmine@jvagency.co Los Angeles, CA, January 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Today, Cloe Wilder releases her debut EP, Teenage Lullabies. The seven-track EP elaborates on her teenage life and the important moments and feelings she's experienced thus far. Written alongside producer Sam Nicolosi, as well as EZI, Jackie Young, and Merōn, Cloe transports listeners into a delicate daydream filled with stories of crushes, loss, friends, and more, that meld together to create a soundtrack for today’s youth and nostalgia for teenage memories. At just 14-years-old, Cloe has a voice way beyond her years, managing to create melancholic, yet incredibly relatable songs.On the EP’s lead single, "I Wanna Be Alone With You,” Cloe lays her feelings for her crush all out on the table. The official music video for the upbeat, "cool girl" track was filmed at the Pink Motel in California and features Tripp Bowers. As a whole, Cloe believes Teenage Lullabies is her best release to date, saying “It’s the most involved I’ve ever been and the proudest I’ve ever been.”Speaking on the meaning behind Teenage Lullabies, Cloe says: “I think that this EP makes sense for my first project. I’ve been making music for a couple of years now and this project represents every stage of my life so far: the frustration, the excitement, the relationships. It’s definitely a romanticization of my life, but it’s not too far off. I’ve felt all of it… I just made it a little bit prettier for your listening pleasure. Sonically, the songs share a very ethereal sound with a dash of bedroom indie. This is a pretty accurate description because we wrote the whole project in my bedroom.”Watch "I Wanna Be Alone With You," see Teenage Lullabies EP details below, and stay tuned for more from Cloe Wilder coming soon.Cloe WilderTeenage LullabiesJanuary 27th, 20211. It’s True2. I Wanna Be Alone With You**3. Layla4. On Your Side5. 1,000 Degrees6. Call Me If You Need Me7. In The Next Life**Focus TrackAbout Cloe Wilder:Originally hailing from Clearwater, Florida, Cloe’s artistic talents started thriving from an early age as she started taking piano lessons which consequently helped her discover her passions for singing, surprising both her family and everyone around her. In December 2018, Cloe started her YouTube channel where she began to cover songs by Halsey, Alessia Cara, Billie Eilish, Sasha Sloan, and more. Her love for writing came a little later after realizing it was a good outlet for her. She told Girls’ Life, “I never really had something like that, that could actually help me feel better, and writing is definitely that for me.”Cloe kicked off 2020 with the release of “Crying When I Shouldn’t.” The song was produced and co-written by Eric Scullin who has worked with RZA and Mark Needham (The Killers), with a special collaboration with three-time Grammy Award winners and Billie Eilish’s mixing and mastering team, Rob Kinelski and John Greenham. She followed it up with the release of “You & Lonely” in June. The song is co-written by Cloe and produced by Jayme Silverstein (Alicia Keys, Miguel, Estelle).Cloe shared a sneak peek of her upcoming project with the release of “It’s True.” Girls’ Life described the song as, “a love letter from Cloe to her teenage years, wishing to experience the milestone moments of youth while having a career that sometimes creates challenges in making connections.” She followed it up with the release “Call Me If You Need Me,” a deeply personal song about Cloe’s desire to stay connected to her home base in Florida while pursuing her dreams in LA.For press inquiries please contact Sloan Pecchia at JV Agency - sloan@jvagency.coFor all other inquiries please contact Jazmine Valencia at JV Agency - jazmine@jvagency.co Contact Information JV Agency

Jaz Valencia

954-829-1327



https://www.jvagency.co/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cloe Wilder Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend