Connecting Intelligence (DoorBird & s: stebler)

The prestigious manufacturer s: stebler from Oensingen (Switzerland) and Bird Home Automation from Berlin started a strategic collaboration to combine tradition and innovation of the two companies and create a product solution for the future.

The mailboxes and mailbox systems from s: stebler, which are manufactured to standard or customized sizes in the Swiss factory, meet the highest Swiss quality standards. The innovative IP video door intercoms from DoorBird can now be integrated into the mailboxes according to customer requirements. Building and facility managers can configure the smart door intercom remotely and integrate it into existing home automation systems thanks to an open API. Residents can access the system both through the app and via IP indoor station to see and speak with their visitors and open the front door.



The liaison of the two companies brings customers a high level of expertise in individual solutions for the entrance area, focusing on the combination of exclusive design with innovative technology and the highest quality standards.



The Bird Home Automation Group develops, produces and markets high-quality IP video door intercoms under the trademark “DoorBird” around the world. The company’s headquarters and production plant are located in Berlin, Germany, with a further office in San Francisco, USA. “DoorBird” stands for the combination of exclusive design with the most innovative IP technology in the field of door communication. The products are made from corrosion-resistant precious metals and manufactured in Germany according to the highest quality standards. For more information, visit www.doorbird.com.



