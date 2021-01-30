INSYNC Showcases Integrated B2B eCommerce Solution for Sage 300

Press Releases InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Press Release

An in-depth showcase by INSYNC that discusses everything you need to know about integrated B2B eCommerce Solutions for Sage 300.

Kolkata, India, January 30, 2021 --(



One such revolutionary addition to the eCommerce platform is the innovation of integrated eCommerce solutions that provide end-to-end business process automation and customer mapping. Having an eCommerce store is a great starting point but what can make it truly stand-out is a B2B-capable eCommerce solution designed with integration of other business-critical applications in mind.



Another thing that must be taken into consideration when talking about eCommerce businesses and platforms are ERP solutions. ERP solutions come in as one of the primary business applications used to manage and maintain back-end processes. Currently in the market, Sage 300 ERP has emerged as one of the most stable and robust ERP solutions that also provides a cumulative and comprehensive list of features for B2B modules for businesses.



However, for such businesses, Sage 300 and the eCommerce solution can only provide the best results when there is a complete free flow of data between the two systems, which can be achieved only when there is a seamless integration of both applications.



With this in mind, INSYNC recently showcased the latest and most scalable B2B features of Sage 300, explained why Sage 300 is best suited for B2B expansions, and how an automated and integrated b2b ecommerce solution can help provide a more coherent customer experience.



The following key points were covered:



1. Intro to B2B eCommerce Features



2. Introduction to Sage 300 B2B features



3. Compatible eCommerce and Sage B2B Features



4. Business Object Mapping



5. Sage 300 and B2B eCommerce Integration Demo



6. QA



INSYNC Commerce is a fully hosted and Integrated B2B eCommerce platform. APPSeCONNECT is a smart and robust business application integration platform that seamlessly connects Sage 300 ERP with all the business applications and facilitates free flow of data across the platforms. APPSeCONNECT being an iPaaS, provides the best-in-the-class integration that effortlessly connects systems and automates the business process.



Sayan Sengupta

+91-9830027106



https://insync.co.in/

DLF Galleria, DGK 912,

Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata

West Bengal 700156

India



