Junico Kids is Proud to Announce Their Newest Initiative SwapUp

Al, CEO and co-founder of Junico Kids, said, "we are fortunate to have experienced growth in Junico Kids' first ever quarter since we started the business. As a result, we get to meet many parents, and they keep asking if they could give the kids clothes they no longer use to us."



Simply conscious of the fact that Junico Kids is a business and in principle would not take donations, Al started offering these parents Junico Kids gift card in exchange for the clothes. "But then I thought, hey, what if we can take up on their generosity, help declutter their children's wardrobe, and offer something in return so parents can get secondhand clothes that fit their children. This way, we close the loop in the reuse movement," said the 28-year old who has "almost always bought second hand clothes" since she learned about fashion's role as the second most polluting industry in the world.



Parents who have been urging Al to offer the service are excited about being able to drop-off their children's outgrown clothes at their convenience. "I suggested that they should take donation, as many parents, like me, have limited time to do anything with the clothes their toddlers have outgrown, so I think it's a service parents would appreciate," said Michelle from Melbourne.



Laura from Sydney asked Junico Kids if "they'd be happy to take our boy's clothes, especially since we have a lot of local designer pieces and I know Junico prefers these than the fast fashion brands."



Junico Kids is offering the clean-out service free-of-charge to parents who are looking to declutter their homes. In return, parents receive a gift card with store credit to purchase items on Junico Kids website. Michelle thinks that it will be a "no-brainer" for parents who are looking to "trade-up" their children's outgrown clothes to take advantage of the Junico Kids program.



SwapUp will initially launch in Greater Sydney, with a view to extend the service to other Australian cities in Q4 2021. Thank you for supporting Junico Kids' mission to make shopping secondhand clothes the norm.



About Junico Kids



Junico Kids is a preloved/secondhand baby & kids clothing store. Each purchase comes with a Did-Juni-Know™ card that contains educational material to introduce families to the 'reuse' movement.



Adi Surya

0061490759494



https://junicokids.com.au



