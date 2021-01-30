Press Releases The Spaghetti Factory Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from The Spaghetti Factory: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: The Spaghetti Factory Italian Restaurant Opening in Easton, MD

New concept, by owner of local favorite Carmine’s N.Y. Pizza Kitchen on Kent Island, adds much needed sit down option in Easton.





As the name inclines, The Spaghetti Factory makes their own fresh pasta on-site daily and is handcrafted while guests may look on. Experienced chefs use family-owned recipes to create affordable high-quality Italian specialties.



The “B.Y.O.P.” (Build Your Own Pasta) section on the menu allows guests to create their own dishes with a variety of pasta like rigatoni or angel hair, sauces like creamy vodka or spicy fradiavola and proteins like chicken, meatballs and scallops.



The lunch and dinner menus are complemented by a wine list of 10 bottles offered at $15 and under. Wine by the glass and beer are also to be served. In addition to the lunch menu, The “LunchExpress” menu is also offered, and consists of 5 combo meals for $7.77 each.



The dining room decor is reminiscent of an Italian bistro with white paper covered tablecloths, wood accents, greenery and string lights that make a warm and comfortable atmosphere. Large canvases of pasta photography flank the walls. Italian classic music plays throughout the restaurant.



The Spaghetti Factory’s waitstaff will provide full service to a dining room that seats up to 100 guests for lunch and dinner 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily. Take-out, 3rd party delivery and catering are also available. Opening day will be announced the first week of February. Easton, MD, January 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Spaghetti Factory Italian Restaurant announced they will open their doors in early February of 2021 at the Waterside Village shopping center, anchored by Target and Harris Teeter.As the name inclines, The Spaghetti Factory makes their own fresh pasta on-site daily and is handcrafted while guests may look on. Experienced chefs use family-owned recipes to create affordable high-quality Italian specialties.The “B.Y.O.P.” (Build Your Own Pasta) section on the menu allows guests to create their own dishes with a variety of pasta like rigatoni or angel hair, sauces like creamy vodka or spicy fradiavola and proteins like chicken, meatballs and scallops.The lunch and dinner menus are complemented by a wine list of 10 bottles offered at $15 and under. Wine by the glass and beer are also to be served. In addition to the lunch menu, The “LunchExpress” menu is also offered, and consists of 5 combo meals for $7.77 each.The dining room decor is reminiscent of an Italian bistro with white paper covered tablecloths, wood accents, greenery and string lights that make a warm and comfortable atmosphere. Large canvases of pasta photography flank the walls. Italian classic music plays throughout the restaurant.The Spaghetti Factory’s waitstaff will provide full service to a dining room that seats up to 100 guests for lunch and dinner 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily. Take-out, 3rd party delivery and catering are also available. Opening day will be announced the first week of February. Contact Information The Spaghetti Factory

Stefanie DiBenedetto

410-499-6090



the-spaghetti-factory.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Spaghetti Factory