Velocity Press to Publish Book on What DJing is Really Like

From the days of vinyl, when DJs were often also glass-collectors, to the era of megastar stadium EDM, it’s a journey of 30 odd years on a low-level, economy-class rollercoaster through the ups and downs of an ever-changing music industry.



Harold Heath says, “My experiences of three decades as a DJ were a lot more prosaic and down to earth than that of the top tier. I felt that my story was probably more familiar to the vast majority of DJs and that our story hadn’t been told. Most of us didn’t reach the top level of private jets, an Ibiza residency and all the vinyl we could eat but had truly joyful experiences nonetheless, experiences that often changed our lives for the better. I wanted to document and celebrate the untold story of the unsung local DJ; hopefully this book has achieved that.”



If you ever DJed, if you ever lost yourself on a dance floor, or if you ever simply fell in love with the potential contained within a dark basement, a strobe and a sound system, then this story is your story.



Contact Information Velocity Press

Colin Steven

+447595823298

https://velocitypress.uk

Colin Steven

+447595823298



https://velocitypress.uk



