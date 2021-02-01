Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Quantum1Net Press Release

Receive press releases from Quantum1Net: By Email RSS Feeds: Tenerife-Based Tech Company to Launch the World’s First Space Cloud

Silicon Valley entrepreneur Mattias Bergstrom has together with Elon Musk’s StarLink and Jeff Bezos Project Kuiper identified that the next logical step after 5G is the Internet from above. But Mattias is taking the concept further and is creating the world’s first full Space Cloud stack, the QNet-Space.

Quantum1Net is revolutionizing Internet servicing through decentralized software-defined virtual networking with the introduction of QNet Space Cloud, a Virtual Service Platform that leads the world to create Secure Massive IoT Deployments like TeleMedicine, Edge Clouds, Fog Computing, and Smart Cities. QNet empowers people and companies to create breakthrough decentralized internet services including web hosting, applications, and SaaS. Quantum1Net’s employees are dedicated to providing the best solutions for both users and service owners, and to creating an Internet we can trust not just for communications but with our lives so that we leave the world in a better place than we found it. Washington, DC, February 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Since the conceptualization of the first digital “Internet” in the mid-1960s by the computer scientist J.C.R Licklider under the brand Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (ARPANet), the cloud infrastructure industry has been skyrocketing in any sort of Key Performance Indicator (KPI). Nevertheless, as the cloud and edge computing has been growing, new smart solutions and services need more computing power every year. Meaning, as the industry scales up, so do the expenses. In 2014, the cloud computing sector spent 141B$.Their solution is as simple as it is groundbreaking. Heat, Reach and Power are the three limitations of Internet and Computing scalability, in Space these three are limitless. So by creating a solution that integrates to satellites and provides the power of the cloud from Space, we are entering a new era of the Internet. Where protection and privacy are built into the network, where malware and bad actors are identified using Blockchain and AI so that infections or denial of services becomes a thing of the past.Having Computing and Storage capabilities in Space located in dedicated or non-dedicated clustered constellations creates a multitude of benefits for future Space missions. One core benefit is that the AI of each swarm can be used to calculate optimized constellation re-configurations as needed. But the main benefit is access to a computation platform in Space that is not mission-specific but can be configured or trained to work on different tasks in parallel. The instructions can come from Earth’s ground stations or from other Space vehicles or stations. Additional benefits with an autonomous clustered approach are that new swarm participating satellites can be added at any time automatically, by putting them in the constellation(s) as the AI will reconfigure the constellation to best utilize the new swarm member.During the next 3 weeks Mattias and his team are presenting at the SpaceCom Entrepreneur Summit in front of Google, Silicon Valley Space Center, Amazon Web Services, and The Aerospace Corporation. QNet is the world’s first decentralized cloud stack for space. Storage, computing, communications are all protected by quantum-safe key encryption. The QNet is developed with an AI-first design approach and will be certified at Argonne National Lab in August, and ready for launch in September.Quantum1Net is revolutionizing Internet servicing through decentralized software-defined virtual networking with the introduction of QNet Space Cloud, a Virtual Service Platform that leads the world to create Secure Massive IoT Deployments like TeleMedicine, Edge Clouds, Fog Computing, and Smart Cities. QNet empowers people and companies to create breakthrough decentralized internet services including web hosting, applications, and SaaS. Quantum1Net’s employees are dedicated to providing the best solutions for both users and service owners, and to creating an Internet we can trust not just for communications but with our lives so that we leave the world in a better place than we found it. Contact Information Quantum1Net

Markus Törstedt

