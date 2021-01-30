Nashville Religion Communicators Connects with the Community

Press Releases Religion Communicators Council Press Release

The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

The February meeting will take place virtually, as has been the common meeting ground for nearly all events since April 2020.



RCC members will hear from a Deaconess from the Church for All People (C4AP) in Columbus Ohio. This church is an example of an urban church partnering with their surrounding community to offer services. For more info: https://www.4allpeople.org/Church



She will share how the church has adapted to COVID-19, specifically how programs have been modified from in person to virtual; how they are communicating with hard-to-reach folks; and the services offered for the surrounding community.



“We’re so glad to hear about how people are staying connected with their communities during this time,” says Julie Brinker, Communications Coordinator for the Nashville RCC and Director of Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville.



The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.



Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.religioncommunicators.org/page/nashvillechapter



