Recording Artist Matty Stuntin's New Release, Amazing

nitricrecords@yahoo.com Los Angeles, CA, February 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG would like to announce the sophomore release from Owenton, KY recording artist Matty Stuntin. Under special arrangement and agreement, Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG will be releasing globally Matty Stuntin's latest single, Amazing on February 16, 2021. This is his follow up to last year's debut release. Which brought confirmation to Matty that music was definitely his purpose in life. With the focus to be on top. His latest single, Amazing, displays a more mainstream-pop versatility. A creative direction Matty was surely destine to venture into. Spotlighting and a true testament to his vocal abilities and talent. Matty Stuntin's new single, Amazing will be available domestically and internationally for downloading and streaming on all major digital music platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Tik Tok, Google Play/YouTube Music, Saavn, Deezer, Soundtrack by Twitch, among others.About Matty Stuntin:Matty Stuntin is a mainstream hip hop artist from Owenton, Kentucky. He began writing and recording in 2018. Matty immediately enjoyed a very warm welcome from music lovers on the SoundCloud platform. As the songs he would post would received immediate responses. Generating thousands of plays right after initial postings. Most notably his tracks "Beanie 2 Tight," "Now She Fancy" and "Now I'm Gone." His talent and early streaming successes caught the attention of Los Angeles based management firm Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG. Who recently added Matty to their recording artist roster. His debut single Games was released in November 2020.Matty now routinely travels to Cincinnati, Ohio where he records in a professional studio environment. Taking risks and gradually moving away from his own homebased production. Matty shows promise of having more than just the musical talent needed to succeed in the competitive recording industry. Fully understanding the reality and challenges ahead. However, he remains driven and determined to continue to succeed.Contact:Media RelationsNitric Entertainment Group-NEG(213) 394-5673nitricrecords@yahoo.com Contact Information Nitric Entertainment Group

