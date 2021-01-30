"While the Kettle Boils": Remarkable Nova Scotian Author Pens Flash Fiction Collection

Press Releases Unsolicited Press Press Release

"While the Kettle Boils"​ (978-1-950730-74-2) is available on March 9, 2021 in print and and as ebook through all major retailers and the publisher. Halifax, Canada, January 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Unsolicited Press announces the immediate release of "While the Kettle Boils" by S.B. Borgersen, a fervent and economical collection featuring 150 perfectly manicured micro-fictions. Jude Higgins, the event organizer at Bath Flash Fiction, called the collection, “Witty and insightful... Borgersen’s tiny stories have inspired other writers from all over the world.”Readers will be thrilled to find exclusive reading material at the back of the book.About S.B. BorgersenS.B. Borgersen is a British/Canadian author, of middle England and Hebridean ancestry, whose favoured genres are flash and micro fiction, and poetry. She is a loyal member of The Writers’ Federation of Nova Scotia and an enthusiastic member of the international online writers' group for expats, Writers Abroad. Sue lives in a crumbling old house on the shores of Nova Scotia with her patient husband and a clutch of lovable rowdy dogs. She has two middle-aged children.About Unsolicited PressUnsolicited Press was founded in 2012 and is based in Portland, OR. The press strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning authors."While the Kettle Boils"​ (978-1-950730-74-2) is available on March 9, 2021 in print and and as ebook through all major retailers and the publisher. Contact Information Unsolicited Press

Eric Rancino

619-354-8005



www.unsolicitedpress.com



