Inszone Insurance Services Acquires Janette Ramsey Insurance Agency

Fourteenth Acquisition in California by Inszone

nhudson@inszoneins.com Rancho Cordova, CA, February 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Janette Ramsey Insurance Agency.Janette Ramsey Insurance Agency founded by Janette Ramsey in 1997, becomes the latest in a string of acquisitions by Inszone Insurance in the state of California, helping to solidify Inszone’s presence in the state. Following the transition, employees will continue operating under the Inszone Insurance brand, including former owner Janette Ramsey."California is an important state for us, it’s our home state, where everything begun, we want to ensure we are bringing agencies on board that will add to our company and help us grow and improve our offerings to California customers,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “This is exactly what Janette Ramsey Insurance Agency will do for our agency, I am excited for the acquisition and excited to have Janette Ramsey stay on board and help us with the transition.”With aggressive growth goals for 2021, Inszone Insurance is looking to start the year with a number of important acquisitions, which will be announced in the upcoming months.About Inszone:Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. With a strong and experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically as well as through acquisition. With fourteen locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Colorado, the company is looking to further expand regionally within the western United States. For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.ContactsInszone InsuranceNorm Hudson – CEO916-995-0234nhudson@inszoneins.com Contact Information Inszone Insurance Services

Inszone Insurance Media Team

916-738-7814



https://inszoneinsurance.com/



