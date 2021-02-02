P.I. Tales Launches a New Double Feature Series Featuring Two Fast-Paced Mystery Novellas

“What I like about the novella format is you can get right to the story, keep the action going without boring the reader... Great, fast-paced reads. Looking forward to more in this format.” – Sons of Spade

P.I. Tales has decided to invest in a new Double Feature series where we pair two great authors together in one book to bring you two entertaining, snappy mystery reads. Some of the detectives may be part of a larger series, some are classic and stand-alone, and some may team up to work together to solve a tough mystery.



This first installment in the Double Feature series, "Crimson Smile/The Path of Jackals," is now available in eBook and trade paperback formats from all major retailers.



In Michael Pool's "Crimson Smile," when a wealthy Denver socialite stands accused of murdering her husband, Rick Malone is called in to run an investigation into her claims of self-defense. But his client's needs soon diverge from the facts, and those facts have the power to end more than just Malone's career, they could also end his life.



In Hunter Eden's "The Path of Jackals," Fennec Suleiman lives and works as a private detective in Egypt. When a fame-obsessed American teenager goes missing in Cairo, Fennec is called in by the girl's superficial parents to find her. The investigation soon takes him to Cairo's darkest corners, though none darker than his struggle to balance reality against the visions of Anubis that plague him. Can Fennec find the girl before she discovers the true price of fame?



Some of the greatest films are actually based on novellas: "The Time Machine" by H.G. Wells, Truman Capote’s "Breakfast at Tiffany’s," "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens, and "Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck. Even Stephen King’s "Stand By Me" was based on a novella called "The Body."



