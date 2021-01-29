Accredited Drug Testing Hires Douglas Smith

“When You Need A Test, Choose The Best” Winter Park, FL, January 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Accredited Drug Testing is pleased to announce that Douglas Smith has joined the company as the Business Development Manager. In this position Douglas will be responsible for the development and implementation of the company’s sales and marketing strategies. Additional responsibilities will include, industry relations, conference and tradeshow attendance, staff training, and online and social media marketing. Douglas will serve as a member of the senior management team and report to the Executive Vice President, John Burgos.Company President James Greer stated, "We are excited about Doug joining our team and we look forward to him leading our marketing efforts and our companies next level of success."Douglas has extensive experience in areas of sales and marketing and was previously employed by USAA, US Direct Student Loan Services as a Sales Manager responsible for multi call centers, and has over 12 years of sales, management, and marketing experience. Douglas is a Graduate of Grand Canyon University and has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied management. He is also, married with 2 Children and enjoys podcasting and going to the beach in his spare time.Accredited Drug Testing is one of the Nation’s leading providers of drug and alcohol testing, occupational health testing and clinical testing for employers and individuals in need of a test. The company specializes in DOT drug and alcohol testing , drug free workplace programs, court ordered drug testing, background checks and DNA testing . Accredited Drug Testing is Nationally certified and accredited as a Third Party Administrator (TPA) and has been recognized as one of the “Top 10 drug testing companies for customer service.” The company actively engaged in the drug testing industry and is a member of the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) and the Substance Abuse Program Administrators Association (SAPAA).For more information on the services provided by Accredited Drug Testing or to contact Douglas Smith, please call 800-221-4291 or Douglas@accreditedDrugTesting.com “When You Need A Test, Choose The Best”