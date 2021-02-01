Sumac Space Shows Its Third Digital Exhibition, Present Imperfect, on the Experiences of Women in the Middle East

The Exhibition is On-View at Sumac Space from February 2nd to March 23th, 2021

Sumac Space aims to activate imagination against the perils of the attention economy within the avalanche of digital representation. Now more than ever one needs to rethink the use of the World Wide Web, as well as experimenting with new/old forms, new ways to meet by (re)using current channels of communication and their potential. Recognizing this, the web can be useful both as an alternative vehicle and as a reinvention of how to do things, how to create new dimensions for public spaces.

From February 2nd, the new platform Sumac Space will show its third digital exhibition, Present Imperfect. This is the third of a three-part project that brings together artists from the Middle East.

With particular emphasis on the experiences of women in the Middle East, Present Imperfect seeks to regard identity and place through the lens of bodily experiences and socio-political norms and restrictions. The exhibition features five artists (Jafra Abu Zoulouf, Joana Kohen, Azita Moradkhani, Ruth Patir and Maya Perry) who provide various perspectives on present-day womanhood. The exhibition considers the conception of identity in the present moment as intrinsically related both to the constraints of the past and the promises of the future. Simultaneously, it reflects upon the stratified, conflicting and imperfect result of this process.